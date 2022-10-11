While it was an afternoon honoring the seniors, a pair of Washington girls golf underclassmen stole the spotlight Wednesday at Franklin County Country Club.
Washington captured the dual meet over St. Francis Borgia, 176-205, with junior Molly Buschmann and sophomore Ella Martin sharing medalist honors with rounds of 40.
“Extremely proud of this group of girls for the season they put together this year,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “They all fought and competed very hard each night.”
Washington’s other golfers were Abby Blackwell (47), Isabella Fitzgerald (49), Lily Nieder (58) and Allison Fournier (66).
Borgia golfed its six seniors with Lydia Renkemeyer leading the way at 47.
Natalie Alferman was next at 51. Sophie Fletcher shot 53, Lexie Meyer and Chloe Wunderlich each shot 54 and Nia Marquart checked in at 60.
There were highlights for both teams. Meyer chipped in a blind shot for birdie on No. 3. Alferman and Martin both birdied No. 5. Martin also got a chip from off the green on No. 6 to fall for a birdie, the best score on the front nine’s toughest hole by two strokes.
Following the match, Borgia honored its seniors and Washington’s lone senior, Fitzgerald.
The match was the final one of the regular season for the teams. Washington plays Monday at the Class 3 District 1 Tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. Borgia plays Monday at the Class 2 District 1 Tournament at Ste. Genevieve Golf Course.
Fischer said his team has improved throughout the season.
“These six made big strides all season and their hard work in the offseason paid off for most of them this year,” he said. “We are looking forward to the challenge of the postseason next week, and will be able to hang our heads high no matter how things end up next week.”