The last two girls basketball games for Washington have been decided by just one point.
Tuesday’s contest fell in the Lady Jays’ favor as Washington (3-4) scored a home win against Hermann (4-2), 49-48.
Hermann won the meeting between the two schools each of the past two seasons by double-digit margins.
“As a coaching staff, we were really happy for our kids,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “They played so hard and followed the game plan to perfection. Hermann is a great program and coached really well. They have established a great tradition.”
The Lady Jays came out firing in the first half to take a 14-8 lead after one quarter and a 26-18 halftime advantage.
Hermann trimmed the Washington lead to 33-31 to end the third quarter.
“We played 12 kids during the game, and needed every one of them,” Light said. “Every one contributed to this victory. The enthusiasm on the bench was tremendous. Our kids really pull for each other. That may be the one thing I enjoy the most in coaching these kids, the way they support one another through good times and rough times.”
Gabby Lindemann posted a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds.
Elizabeth Reed matched Lindemann in scoring with a 14-point game. She also recorded three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Grace Landwehr was next with nine points. Paige Robinson (six points), Olivia Reed (four) and Taylor Brown (two) added to the scoring tally.
Ingrid Figas posted four rebounds. Joie Heien, Landwehr, Robinson and Avery Street each made two rebounds. Brown, Sara Heggemann and Olivia Reed posted one rebound apiece.
Olivia Reed passed out four assists. Landwehr recorded two assists. Figas, Allie Huddleston and Abi Water all finished with one assist.
Landwehr led the theft effort with five steals. Brown, Figas, Olivia Reed and Robinson each stole one.
Washington returns to action Monday with a road game at Sullivan, starting at 7 p.m.