A total of 11 Lady Jays had their hands raised in the first wrestling dual of the season Friday.
Washington won the match on its home mats, but they weren’t located where they normally are.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A total of 11 Lady Jays had their hands raised in the first wrestling dual of the season Friday.
Washington won the match on its home mats, but they weren’t located where they normally are.
The Lady Jays bested St. Clair, 64-15, outdoors at Scanlan Stadium.
Washington gained seven victories by pin, three by forfeit and one by major decision.
“The girls did what the girls have done for a long time now and that is put big numbers up against whoever is in front of them,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “We are excited for this week to really start our schedule and get after it.”
St. Clair garnered points for itself with two wins by pin and one by decision.
Washington also won the boys dual at the event, 72-12.
“Although we came up short in both duals on the scoreboard our wrestlers fought hard in every position encountered throughout the day,” St. Clair Head Coach Mel Hughes said. “Going forward we expect to fill several weights on both the boys and girls sides. We still have some that need to complete weight certification and others in recovery from injuries from fall sports.”
Contested match results were as follows:
• 105 pounds — Washington’s Nina Zimmermann pinned St. Clair’s Janessa Avila (3:46).
• 120 pounds — Washington’s Ava Griffey pinned St. Clair’s Lilly Verrett (1:55).
• 125 pounds — Washington’s Kendra Bliss pinned St. Clair’s Lindsay Rampani (0:25).
• 130 pounds — Washington’s Stella Secor pinned St. Clair’s Kristian Steffey (1:02).
• 135 pounds — St. Clair’s Jossie Hopkins won a 10-7 decision over Washington’s Brianna James.
• 140 pounds — Washington’s Annelise Obermark pinned St. Clair’s Peyton Dunn (0:48).
• 145 pounds — St. Clair’s Molly Brown pinned Washington’s Kristin Sprung (5:00).
• 155 pounds — Washington’s Maggie Ortmann won a 10-0 major decision over St. Clair’s Hannah Thacker.
• 170 pounds — Washington’s Loren Thurmon pinned St. Clair’s Kaitlynn Van De Wile (1:54).
• 235 pounds — St. Clair’s Cheyannah Rincon Campos pinned Washington’s CJ Trevino (1:30).
Lindsay Mueller (100 pounds), Keira Soos (110), Julia Donnelly (115) and Paytin Welsh (190) all were unopposed for the Lady Jays.
Washington wrestles again Thursday in a home tri-meet against Owensville and Rolla at 5 p.m.
The Lady Bulldogs next hit the mats Friday at the Parkway South Tournament.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.