Washington’s softball Lady Jays started the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown with a pair of wins Monday, hitting a significant milestone in the process.
Washington (15-1-1), the defending event champion, scored a 9-2 win over Ft. Zumwalt West (4-9) and a 16-2 win against Fox (0-6) at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Association.
The first of those two wins marked the 100th in the career of the current Washington seniors, many of whom have started all four years.
In a rematch from Washington’s home opener this season, the Lady Jays and ace Taylor Brown again took care of business against the Lady Jaguars.
Brown struck out eight batters over six innings and allowed two unearned runs on two hits and one walk.
The Lady Jays posted 12 hits, three apiece off the bats of Grace Molitor and Maddie Guevara.
Molitor homered, doubled, singled, stole two bases, scored and was responsible for a whopping seven RBIs.
Guevara singled three times, walked once, stole a base and scored three times.
Kendall Nix singled twice.
Ella Lause doubled and scored.
Christine Gerling singled, walked and scored.
Brown singled, walked and drove in a run.
Elizabeth Reed walked, was hit by a pitch and scored.
Monzyk pitched three innings and allowed two runs on two hits and two walks with two strikeouts.
Ellie Hopen tossed two shutout innings in relief,s triking out two and walking two while allowing no hits.
The Lady Jays generated 16 runs on 12 hits with 11 walks.
Four of the Lady Jays hits went for home runs.
Chloe Mueller and Molitor each homered once.
Guevara and Monzyk both doubled.
Guevara, Monzyk, Gerling and Hopen all singled once.
Gerling walked three times.
Molitor, Nix and Lause all walked twice.
Kelsie Holtmeyer and Brown each walked once.
Guevara and Brown scored three times apiece.
Molitor, Monzyk, Nix, Maddie Kluesner, Holtmeyer and Mueller alls cored once.
Brown drove in four runs. Molitor, Mueller and Guevara collected three RBIs apiece.
Holtmeyer drove in one run.
Monzyk and Molitor stole two bases apiece.
Gerling, Nix and Guevara all stole once.
Washington continues the tournament Tuesday, playing Lindbergh at 5 p.m. and Kirkwood at 7 p.m. The tournament concludes Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.