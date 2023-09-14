Washington’s softball Lady Jays started the St. Louis Suburban Softball Showdown with a pair of wins Monday, hitting a significant milestone in the process.

Washington (15-1-1), the defending event champion, scored a 9-2 win over Ft. Zumwalt West (4-9) and a 16-2 win against Fox (0-6) at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Association.

