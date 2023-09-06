The Washington volleyball Lady Jays continued their first winning streak of the season Thursday with a three-game victory over Wentzville Holt.
Washington (3-1, 1-0) opened GAC Central play on the road at Holt (0-3, 0-1), winning in three sets, 25-9, 25-19, 25-20.
“I was able to play all of my athletes during this game,” Washington Head Coach Olivia Strode said. “Starting outside Jillian Huellinghoff collected 14 kills as our defense was able to run a quick offense. Having a three-game sweep built up confidence going into our season’s first tournament at Borgia this coming weekend.”
Following Huellinghoff on the kills list were Cierra Murrell (eight), Mya Buhr (five), Madison Moore (two), and Kiera Pelster, Liberty Cragun, Emily McCormack, Kelsey Brueggemann and Meredith Duncan with one apiece.
Abigail Gilliatt passed for 14 assists. Olivia Zastrow recorded 11 assists. Sydney Harbath was credited with three assists and Buhr had two.
Buhr notched three blocks. Duncan blocked two, Moore, Murrell and Huellinghoff turned in one block apiece.
Harbath led the defense with 10 digs. Murrell picked up eight digs, followed by Brueggemann (five), Huellinghoff (four), Gilliatt (four), Zastrow (four), Cragun (one), Bri James (one), Moore (one) and Buhr (one).
Brueggemann and Murrell each tallied three aces. Gilliatt and Buhr both added one ace.
Washington resumes play Tuesday with a nonconference road game at Pacific, starting at 6 p.m.
