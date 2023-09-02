Rebounding from an opening set loss, the volleyball Lady Jays won the next three to get into the win column Tuesday.
Washington (1-1) won on their home court against North Point (2-4), 21-25, 27-25, 25-17, 25-23.
The win was the first for the program’s new head coach, Olivia Strode.
“Beating a high-level team like North Point really gave our team some confidence for the rest of our season,” Strode said. “I am proud of the girls for staying aggressive and composed in a couple of the tight sets.
The Lady Jays overcame early struggles in a first-set defeat.
“Throughout the first set our serve receive and defense was off and we had to catch up,” Strode said. “By the second set, they really picked it up and tremendously improved both serve receive and defense. Sydney Harbath and Kelsey Brueggemann led our serve receive with consistent passes and were able to pick up swings from the other team so that our setters could run our offense.”
Madison Moore and Cierra Murrell both logged 12 kills to lead Washington.
Jillian Huellinghoff put down 11 kills, Meredith Duncan posted nine and Mya Buhr had one.
“Offensively, our hitters were able to collectively gather 51 total kills,” Strode said. “My pin hitters: Jillian Huellinghoff, Madison Moore, Cierra Murrell, and Meredith Duncan were at or near double-digit kills. Meredith Duncan hit a 40-percent average for the night and really impressed our coaching staff. Running all of our offense like this made a big impact on the game.”
Abigail Gilliatt handed out 26 assists and Olivia Zastrow recorded 18.
Harbath logged two assists. Buhr and Murrell were each credited with one assist.
Moore and Murrell each recorded three blocks. Buhr posted two blocks and Huellinghoff had one.
Brueggemann served for three aces. Murrell logged two aces and Harbath and Huellinghoff each served an ace.
Harbath picked up 24 digs.
Brueggemann posted 16 digs, followed by Huellinghoff (seven), Buhr (three), Bri James (three), Moore (three), Zastrow (two), Gilliatt (one) and Murrell (one).
Washington hosted Owensville Wednesday and opened GAC Central play Thursday at Holt.
The Lady Jays play Tuesday at Pacific at 6 p.m.
