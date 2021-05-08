Washington’s soccer Lady Jays brought Monday’s game in Sullivan to an end midway through the fourth quarter.
The Lady Jays (10-8) shut out Sullivan (11-8) for an 8-0 road win after a 5-0 halftime score.
Grace Landwehr and Rebekah Lewis led Washington with two goals apiece.
Joie Heien, Sadie Miller, Maci Rohlfing and Emma Vodnansky each added one goal.
Landwehr was credited with two assists. Jessie Donnelly and Mia Lanemann made one assist apiece.
Goalkeeper Ariel Pettis made three saves.
For Sullivan, Maria Schatzl made 14 saves, and backup keeper Jewels Graddy made one stop.