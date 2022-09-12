The softball Lady Jays were able to quickly put Wednesday’s loss behind them.
Washington (11-2, 4-0) won Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt South (4-5, 1-3), 12-1, to remain unbeaten in league play and the quest for a third straight GAC Central title.
“It was a great bounceback game after we lost in eight innings to one of the best teams in the St. Louis area, Troy (3-2 in eight innings),” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said. “We had hitting everywhere through the lineup. The bats finally started rattling in the later innings.”
Both teams exchanged one run in the first inning and Washington held a 2-1 lead after the third.
Washington extended the lead with a pair of four-run rallies in the fourth and sixth innings, along with a two-run fifth frame.
Lacy Monzyk was the winning pitcher. In six innings, she struck out two and allowed one run on seven hits with one walk.
The Lady Jays tallied 15 hits, powered by multi-hit games from Monzyk, Taylor Brown, Grace Molitor, Maddie Guevara and Elizabeth Reed.
Brown doubled, singled twice, stole a base, scored and drove in three runs.
Molitor singled three times, stole twice, scored twice and drove in a run.
Reed singled three times, stole three bases, scored twice and drove in one.
Guevara doubled, singled, walked, stole two bases, scored and drove in a run.
Monzyk singled twice, was hit by a pitch twice, stole twice, scored four times and drove in a run.
Christine Gerling singled, stole, scored and drove in two runs.
Myla Inman singled and drove in two.
Kelsie Holtmeyer walked, stole and scored.
Washington plays this weekend at the Seckman Tournament. The Lady Jays are matched in Pool B with Pacific, Seckman and Ft. Zumwalt West.
