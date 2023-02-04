Washington’s basketball Lady Jays had plenty of chances to work on free throws Wednesday night.
The Lady Jays hit 25 of 43 attempts (58 percent) in a 44-40 win over fourth-seeded Rockwood Summit in the opening round of the St. Francis Borgia The Competitive Edge Tournament.
“Persevered definitely is the way to put it,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Summit is a great team. Their record (13-6) proves that.”
Meyer said going to the free-throw line so often almost proved to be a problem.
“Our Achilles’ heel this year has been free-throw shooting,” Meyer said. “We’re trying different things at practice to improve that. We’ve been shooting better in the last few games, but we want to shoot better than 60 percent. That’s a goal for us.”
With the victory, Washington (11-6) moves to Saturday’s semifinals against top-seeded Parkway South (15-4) at 3 p.m. Parkway South defeated Normandy in the first round, 67-9.
“We’re going to have our hands full with them,” Meyer said. “They’re a well-coached team. They play extremely hard. We’re looking forward to the challenge.”
Rockwood Summit plays Normandy Saturday at noon in the consolation semifinals.
Of all the things Wednesday’s game had, offensive flow wasn’t one of them. The Lady Jays got a three-point basket from Sydney Harbath to start, but that turned out to be Washington’s only connection from beyond the arc.
Rockwood Summit came back to tie it, 4-4. The game was tied at 9-9 before a final offensive surge left the Lady Falcons on top through eight minutes, 15-12.
Washington’s Cierra Murrell hit the lone field goal of the second quarter and the game was tied at the intermission, 17-17.
Rockwood Summit hit a trio of three-point baskets in the third quarter to lead 28-26 going to the final eight minutes.
Down the stretch, foul trouble caught up with the Lady Falcons. Rockwood Summit, aggressive throughout the game, was whistled for 33 fouls, forcing the team go to into the bench depth.
The 33 fouls tied Rockwood Summit for fifth most, according to the MSHSAA record book. The other two reported games were California vs. Eldon (Feb. 5, 2014) and Higbee vs. Northwest of Mendon (Dec. 1, 2016).
Washington scored the first six points of the fourth quarter, including four from the free-throw line, to move ahead. The Lady Jays were able to hold onto the lead down the stretch. A Kelsey Brueggemann free throw with 11.6 seconds to play was a key, 44-40.
“That sealed the deal,” Meyer said.
Gabby Lindemann was Washington’s leading scorer with 12 points. She hit four of the team’s nine field goals and went 4-5 from the free-throw line.
Lindemann also missed much of the first half after picking up two fouls in the first 2:46.
Elizabeth Reed scored seven points and went 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Murrell hit two baskets and was 2-6 from the line for her six points.
Harbath had the lone three-point shot and also went 2-6 from the line for her five points.
“Sydney probably had her best game all season long,” Meyer said.
Emma Briggs ended with five points, going 5-7 from the free-throw line.
Brueggemann ended with four points on one basket and two free throws. She was 2-6 from the line.
Kendall Nix was 3-4 from the stripe for her scoring.
Hannah Obermark hit two free throws in the first quarter.
Rockwood Summit was led by Abby Ulsas, who scored 13 points, six in the final quarter. She hit one of her team’s five three-point baskets and went 2-2 from the free-throw line.
Cece Hoeflinger came off the bench to score nine points, including two three-point baskets. She was 1-3 from the line.
Margaret Schnieders closed with five points, including a three-point basket, all scored in the fourth quarter.
Paige Lehman scored four points.
Katie Jundt also scored four points while going 2-4 from the free-throw line.
Ryann Harness hit a three-point shot for her scoring total.
Olivia Mantz closed with two points.
In a couple of different ways history repeated.
It was the second week in a row that the Lady Jays were seeded fifth for a tournament, upsetting the fourth seed. At the Washington Tournament last week, the Lady Jays topped Oakville in the first round.
In last week’s Union Boys Tournament, fifth-seeded Washington defeated No. 4 Rockwood Summit.