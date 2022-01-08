Washington opened 2022 with its most convincing win in nearly two years.
The Lady Jays (5-5) won in the opening round of the Lutheran South Tournament Tuesday, topping Herculaneum (4-5), 49-16.
Washington never allowed more than five points in a quarter on the defensive end of the floor, holding a 16-4 edge after one quarter and a 24-6 halftime lead.
After three periods, the score stood at 42-11.
“Our zone press caused them problems,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “For the game, we forced them into 24 turnovers.”
The Lady Jays’ last win by 30 or more points came in February 2020, 64-33, versus Soldan at St. Francis Borgia Regional’s Tournament.
Gabby Lindemann led the scoring Tuesday with 11 points, adding nine rebounds, one steal and one block.
Elizabeth Reed connected for 10 points with seven assists, two rebounds, two steals and one block.
Taylor Brown poured in nine points with four rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Ingrid Figas posted seven points, three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Abi Waters finished with five points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Emma Briggs recorded three points.
Kelsee Crego scored two points and pulled down five rebounds.
Kendall Nix added two points with three rebounds, three steals and one assist.
Cierra Murrell grabbed four rebounds with one steal and one assist. Kelsey Brueggemann made three rebounds and one assist Payton Voss tallied one rebound.
Washington lost in the semifinals Thursday to Ft. Zumwalt West, 51-17. The Lady Jays play for third Saturday against Lutheran South at 3 p.m.