Everything changed at the start of the second half for the Washington basketball Lady Jays.
Washington (11-10, 5-2), trailing 9-2 after one quarter and 10-4 at halftime, put together a 20-point outburst in the third period on the way to a 33-19 home win over Ft. Zumwalt North (5-16, 1-6) Friday.
The Washington defense did not allow the visiting Lady Panthers to score more than nine points in a period on courtwarming night in Blue Jay Gym.
The defensive effort included holding Zumwalt North to just one point in the second quarter and three points in the third.
“They had more energy than us, we felt in the first half,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “We’d just come off a big win and sometimes you get satisfied with yourself. I told them at halftime, ‘You can’t let a win like that beat you the next time you play.’ ”
Taylor Brown led the Lady Jays with 10 points on the night, adding eight rebounds, three blocks, two assists and one steal.
“Coach (Chad) Briggs made an adjustment coming out (of the half) going to a high-low look with Taylor in the middle,” Light said. “It worked really well for us. It was a good change up by him.”
Elizabeth Reed notched nine points with four steals, three assists and two rebounds.
Cierra Murrell recorded seven points, nine rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Kendall Nix netted four points with six rebounds, one assist and one block.
Ingrid Figas posted three points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals.
Emma Briggs and Abi Waters each grabbed two rebounds. Waters added one block.
Washington outscored the Lady Panthers, 20-3, in the third quarter and finished the period on a 16-0 run. That gave Washington a 24-13 lead going into the start of the fourth quarter.
“We had four sophomores and Ingrid out there and those kids were flying around with a lot of energy in every way, shape and form,” Light said. “Then we got (FZN) playing a little faster than they wanted to and they started missing shots they had been hitting and things started going our way.”
Rihanna Blanchard scored 10 points for the Lady Panthers.
Other scorers for the visitors included Allie Grimes (three), Allyson Stotler (three), MacKenzie Darrah (two) and Mati Skelton (one).
Washington next plays Friday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt South at 5:30 p.m.