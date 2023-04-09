It’s the springtime nemesis.
Weather forced Washington’s track meet to be called off early. Lightning was sighted, halting action during the 200-meter dash.
In the girls meet, 16 of the scheduled 19 events were able to be completed before weather halted competition.
“Many thanks to all the volunteers who helped put on this track meet,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We were a bit overwhelmed with the amount of entries for what is usually a four-team meet. We got our timing system up and running. Had a few quirks that we worked out rather quickly, and our finish-line crew did some quick troubleshooting and had us up to speed in no time.”
The host Lady Jays were pushing away from the field with 131 points when action was stopped.
Orchard Farm was second at 79 with Union holding third at 74. Fulton was fourth at 72 points.
The rest of the field at the stoppage consisted of Warrenton (53), St. Francis Borgia (20), The Fulton School of Chesterfield (16) and Hermann (13).
“I thought the meet was wonderful,” Borgia Head Coach Brent Woodcock said. “WHS allows so many entries and despite making it a more difficult meet to run and manage, it allows teams to get all their athletes important competition experience. The Washington Eight-Team Track and Field Meet is really a service to the athletes.”
Borgia has hit the season hard over the past week.
“This was our fourth meet in seven days so we were selective in the events we put kids into,” Woodcock said.
Results
• 100-meter dash — Washington’s Asiyanna McGee won with a time of 13.29. The next two finishers were Orchard Farm’s Bella Jones and Borgia’s Lauren Dowil.
• 400-meter dash — Warrenton’s Morgan Marshel was first to the stripe in 1:01.08. Washington’s Abby Gilliatt and Orchard Farm’s Jakai Robinson were next.
• 800-meter run — Union’s Kelsey Brake captured the win in 2:33.56. Warrenton’s Madelyn Marschel and Washington’s Josie Keiser earned the next two spots.
Union Head Coach Sarah Hurt said Brake had an outstanding day.
• 1,600-meter run — Washington’s Julia Donnelly ran the four laps in 5:48.55. Union’s Brake and Washington’s Keiser also broke the 6-minute mark.
• 100-meter hurdles — Union’s Camren Monkman won the event in 16.8. Teammate Mikaylyn Sawicki was second with Fulton’s Olivia Weaver third.
• 300-meter hurdles — Monkman made it a sweep of the hurdles events, winning in 53.52. Sawicki and Warrenton’s Kiera Daniel were next.
• 400-meter relay — Orchard Farm’s foursome of Sophia Ditmeyer, Dyamond Jewell, Bella Jones and Olivia Nicolay won in 53.76. Warrenton and Washington were next.
• 800-meter relay — Washington won with a time of 1:53.09. Team members weren’t listed. Union and Borgia were next.
• 3,200-meter relay — Washington’s team of Leah Wheeler, Isabella Von Behren, Keiser and Donnelly won. No additional information was available.
• Shot put — Warrenton’s Makayla Witthaus had the winning throw at 8.8 meters. Hermann’s Faith Gabathuler and Washington’s Hailey Frankenberg were next.
• Discus — Frankenberg captured the discus title at 28.92 meters. Hermann’s Gabathuler and Olivia Branson took the next two spots.
• High jump — Orchard Farm’s Jones cleared 1.57 meters to win. Lily Leonard of the Fulton School of Chesterfield was second with Washington’s Ella Kroeter third.
• Long jump — Emmy Begemann of Fulton landed at 5.05 meters to win the event. Fulton’s Heaven Hightower and Orchard Farm’s Ellie Busch were next.
• Triple jump — Begemann’s best jump of 10.6 meters won the event. Tess Bauer of Orchard Farm was second with Fulton’s Audrey Arnold third.
• Pole vault — Kroeter cleared 2.74 meters to win the title. Orchard Farm’s Ruthy Dunkmann and Nicolay were next.
• Javelin — Washington’s Maddie Guevara won with a top throw of 33.09 meters. Orchard Farm’s Amelia Miller was second with Abigail Meyer of Washington ending third.
The three events which weren’t able to be completed were the 200-meter dash, 3,200-meter run and 1,600-meter relay.
“I commend the Washington coaching staff and administrators for taking the time and energy to hold such a great event,” Woodcock said. “It is stressful to manage so many moving parts and Washington did a tremendous job.”