A pair of Washington golfers made it into the medals in their home tournament Tuesday.
Washington placed fourth at the Washington Girls Golf Tournament with a score of 387 at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
The Lady Jays trailed only Timberland (358), Wentzville (364) and Ft. Zumwalt South (383).
St. Francis Borgia ranked eighth in the team standings with 409 strokes.
St. Clair (445), Pacific (464) and Union (470) finished 10th through 12th.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Ava LaPosha was the individual champion of the tournament with a 78.
Washington’s Abby Blackwell shot an 84, tying Timberland’s Gabby Rettinghaus for fourth place.
“I was really proud of how Abby and Ella (Martin) played,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Abby had four birdies in her round, missed a hole in one by 2 inches, and really hit the ball well all day. She had one rough hole, but was able to bounce right back and play well the rest of the round.”
Martin placed 10th with a 92.
“Ella shot her best round of her high school career and also struck the ball well all day,” Fischer said. “She has struck the ball well since we started practice in early August. Both of these kids were on the golf course 4-5 times a week throughout the offseason, so I am really happy they are seeing their hard work pay off.”
Borgia’s Natalie Alferman had the third best score from area squads. She shot a 97, tying for 13th place.
“Natalie had an up and down round but was still able to post a solid score,” Borgia Head Coach Michael Pelster said.
Fourth among the area contingent was Washington’s Molly Buschmann, who tied for 21st place after posting a 100.
Borgia’s Sophie Fletcher tied for 24th place with a 101. Teammate Lexie Meyer was one stroke behind her with a 102, finishing 26th.
“Lexie Meyer really stood out for me today with how she played,” Pelster said. “She was able to keep her scores steady throughout. She did a great job of avoiding the big number. Sophie Fletcher played the par threes really well. She showed good improvement since her last match and hope that she continues to work on her game.”
Sicily Humphrey turned in the lowest St. Clair score, taking 27th place with a 103.
“I was overall pleased with how the girls played,” St. Clair Head Coach Jeff Van Zee said. “They had some rough holes but they also had some really good holes. Sicily shot a 102, which I think is a new PR for her. All season long she has struggled on the par threes, and they were her strength at Washington.”
Union was led by Hannah Traffas, who ranked 29th after shooting a 106.
“This was our first 18-hole tournament for a few of my kids,” Union Head Coach Dale Wunderlich said. “We are working hard to improve.”
Union’s Lilly Koch and Borgia’s Chloe Wunderlich each shot a 109, tying two other golfers for 31st place.
Rounding out the Washington scores were Isabella Fitzgerald (111, tied for 36th) and Alli Fournier (129, tied for 59th).
“I was also proud of Allison Fournier for completing her first 18-hole round of golf,” Fischer said. “She had some holes she played really well on, and she definitely had a great mindset playing her first 18 holes.”
Lydia Renkemeyer finished Borgia’s card, placing 58th with a score of 128.
St. Clair’s Humphrey was followed by teammates Alyssa Taylor (111, tied for 36th), Caitlin Parmeley (115, tied for 45th), Bonnie Kavanagh (116, tied for 47th) and Leah Keltz (123, tied for 54th).
Following Traffas and Koch for the Lady ’Cats were Lilly Koss (121, tied for 52nd), Natalie Rice (134, 62nd) and Alysson Fennessey (137, tied for 63rd).
Pacific’s individual scores were 110, 112, 116, 126 and 140. Names corresponding to the Lady Indians’ scores were not available at print deadline.
Each of the Franklin County teams will be competing Monday at the Franklin County Cup, a doubles golf event hosted this year at the Franklin County Country Club. The event tees off at 9 a.m.