The middle quarters belonged to the Lady Colts.
Washington’s basketball Lady Jays (3-8) led by seven after the first quarter, but Parkway Central (3-3) came back in the second and third periods before ultimately earning a narrow win, 42-41.
The game was part of the Lutheran South Tournament. It was the second game for the Lady Jays wearing face masks, a rule of the tournament.
Washington started the game on an 11-0 run. The first quarter ended with a 17-10 score.
“From that point we seemed to go ice cold from the field,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said, following the game remotely while in quarantine. “A real head scratcher. Especially coming off of your best shooting performance of the season the previous game. Nothing seemed to go in, and we had many great shots. We ended up hitting on only 15-57 shots from the field.”
At halftime, the Lady Jays held a tight 22-20 advantage at halftime. Parkway Central moved in front, 29-28, at the end of the third quarter.
Parkway Central scored its final points with a pair of free throws with 2:59 left on the clock and a seven-point lead.
Washington gained an Elizabeth Reed free throw and layup to cut the lead to four, and then a Grace Landwehr free throw to make it a one-possession game.
A pair of missed free throws by Parkway Central with a little over 20 seconds gave Washington the ball back with a chance to tie.
A three-point attempt went wide and freshman Taylor Brown was there for the rebound, quickly putting it back up for two. However, there was not enough time left to get another shot as the final two seconds ticked away on the Lady Colts’ ensuing in-bounds pass.
Washington did not have a player reach double-figure scoring as Elizabeth Reed and Paige Robinson tied for the team lead with nine points apiece.
The Lady Jays spread the ball around with eight different players adding to the point tally.
Olivia Reed was next with seven points.
Brown (six points), Ingrid Figas (four), Allie Huddleston (two), Landwehr (two) and Abi Waters (two) accounted for the rest of the scoring.
Brown had a team high rebounding with seven.
“I thought freshman Taylor Brown had a nice game off the bench with six points and leading us with seven rebounds and chipping in an assist and a steal,” Light said.
Robinson made four rebounds. Figas, Huddleston and Elizabeth Reed finished with three boards apiece.
Olivia Reed and Avery Street each made one rebound.
“We are playing without our leading rebounder and inside scoring threat, Gabby Lindemann,” Light said. “We will be without her for a few weeks. It’s hard to replace someone like that. Every team goes through it, and it’s just adversity that you have to come together as a team and overcome.”
Figas led in assists with three. Huddleston, Elizabeth Reed and Olivia Reed each made one assist.
Elizabeth Reed grabbed three steals. Olivia Reed stole two. Figas, Landwehr, Robinson and Waters all stole one.
Robinson recorded a blocked shot.
For Parkway Central, Grace Meier led the way with 13 points, including three triples.
Maggie Roberts added 12 points.
Maggie Huff (seven points), Mercedes Browder (four), Ava Hayek (four) and Jadyn Wallis (two) also figured into the scoring for the Lady Colts.
Washington concludes the tournament Saturday with a noon game against Herculaneum at Lutheran South.