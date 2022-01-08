North County didn’t bring a large enough force to threaten the Washington wrestling Lady Jays’ unbeaten duals record on the season Wednesday.
Washington won its sixth dual meet without a blemish, topping the Lady Raiders, 66-6.
North County fielded just three wrestlers, leaving Washington to take nine wins by forfeit in addition to earning the victory in two of the three contested matchups.
“We were hoping they would have a bigger team, but it wasn’t the case,” Washington Head Coach Josh Ohm said. “Even with that our girls prepared the correct way and did their job on the mat, winning by bonus in two of the three matches.”
Julia Donnelly secured a pin for the Lady Jays at 110 pounds, topping Belle White in 2:23.
Annelise Obermark grabbed Washington’s other contested win, pinning Addelyn Goggin in the 135-pound match in 1:14.
Six points each were awarded to Nina Zimmermann (105), Ava Griffey (115), Kendra Bliss (120), Lindsay Sprung (125), Stella Secor (130), Brianna James (141), Maggie Ortmann (149), Kristin Sprung (159) and Shelby Whitacre (174), all of whom were unopposed.
Neither team fielded a wrestler at 100 or 235 pounds.
North County scored its six points in the final match of the dual as 194-pounder Brooke Bennett pinned Paytin Welsh in 1:39.
Washington head to St. Charles this weekend for the GAC Championships. The girls tournament begins Friday at 4 p.m.