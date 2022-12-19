Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday.
Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Playing to an extra period, Washington’s basketball Lady Jays were able to put the first blemish on Hermann’s season Tuesday.
Washington (3-2) defeated the Lady Bearcats (5-1) in overtime at Blue Jay Gym, 40-38.
The Lady Jays outscored Hermann, 8-6, in the extra four minutes to get the win after a 32-32 tally at the end of regulation.
“Both teams played great defense, making it very difficult for the other team to score,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said.
Hermann had an 8-6 lead after one quarter and a 27-26 edge at the end of the third.
The teams went into halftime tied at 17.
In overtime’s closing seconds, Hermann’s attempt at a three-point shot to take the lead misfired, but Macy Bader collected the rebound.
Washington’s Gabby Lindemann made a game-saving play to block Bader’s putback attempt as time expired, preserving the two-point lead.
The Lady Jays could perhaps have been awarded a chance to win it at the end of regulation as Washington held for the last shot to try to break the then 32-32 tie.
The ball found its way to Cierra Murrell at the low post, who attempted a short-range jump shot as regulation ended. She was knocked to the floor by a Hermann defender, but no foul was called, and the shot failed to land.
Murrell was the top playmaker for Washington on the night with 12 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.
Olivia Reed tallied 10 points with two rebounds and one assist.
Kendall Nix finished with six points, three rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Nix scored the final lead change of the game with 1:02 to play in overtime, recovering a shaky pass on the wing to drive through the defense for a layup for a 37-35 lead.
Kelsey Brueggemann netted five points with four rebounds.
“(I am) very proud of how we guarded and Kelsey stepped up for us,” Meyer said. “We needed her and she was up for the challenge. Great team win.”
Elizabeth Reed recorded four points, four assists, two rebounds and one steal.
Lindemann ended on three points with six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist.
Emma Briggs posted a rebound.
Ava Hughes paced Hermann with 12 points and six rebounds, adding three blocks, one assist and one steal.
Karigan Lane finished with eight points, three rebounds and two steals.
Kennedie Witthaus posted six points, four steals, two rebounds and two assists.
Bader tallied five points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Holly Heldt chipped in four points along with two rebounds and two steals.
Quin Winkelmann added three points and two rebounds.
Alivia Christian contributed with three rebounds for the Lady Bearcats.
Washington went on the road Thursday to Holt for a GAC Central matchup and next plays Monday at 7 p.m. in Sullivan.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.