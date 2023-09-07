The Lady Jays did not get to play as many games as they thought at the Francis Howell Softball Tournament Friday and Saturday.
A timeout for the tournament resulting from a bomb threat at the host school erased one of the team’s planned games Friday, against Lafayette. That game will be rescheduled at a later date.
Washington (7-1-1) tied Owasso, Oklahoma, a state semifinalist or better each of the past four seasons in Oklahoma’s Class 6, 1-1, Friday and split Saturday’s action with a 3-2 win over 2022 Class 5 runner-up Francis Howell (5-1) and a 5-1 loss to Bartlesville, Oklahoma.
“This is like four state championship games that you’re playing at this tournament against four of the best teams in the states of Missouri and Oklahoma,” Washington Head Coach Grant Young said.
Howell
With two teams who went to the MSHSAA state playoffs facing off Saturday, the game came down to the wire.
The Lady Jays scored two runs in the top of the seventh to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 win.
“We were at the time limit, so that was our last turn at-bat,” Young said.
Washington tallied the game’s first run in the top of the third, but fell behind when the host Lady Vikings scored once in the fifth and once in the sixth.
The late rally to take the lead started with an Ella Lause single and an Elizabeth Reed sacrifice bunt.
Lacy Monzyk then singled and Taylor Brown walked to load the bases with one out.
Grace Molitor dealt the decisive blow, driving in both Lause and Monzyk with a single to left field.
Brown pitched all seven innings and recorded the win in the circle. She struck out eight batters and allowed two runs on six hits with one walk.
The Lady Jays picked up 11 hits in the contest.
Monzyk went 3-4 from the leadoff spot with a triple, two singles, a stolen base, a run scored and an RBI.
Gerling went 3-4 as well with three singles.
Maddie Guevara, Madisen Meyer, Lause, Reed and Molitor all singled once.
Molitor ended with two RBIs. Lause and Reed each scored once.
Brown drew a walk.
Meyer and Guevara each picked up a steal.
Owasso
Washington was threatening to break the 1-1 tie with Owasso’s Lady Rams in the bottom of the sixth inning when the bomb threat halted the action and led to a time-limit draw.
“Its unfortunate that we live in a world where these things happen,” Young said. “If we’d been able to play it out, we maybe could have gotten a win against the No. 1 team in Class 6 in the state of Oklahoma. I’m very proud of what the girls were able to do.”
Young noted Owasso had an 18-0 record entering the contest.
Washington had one runner on with one out in the frame.
Both teams scored their lone runs in the fifth inning.
Brown pitched six innings for Washington, allowing one unearned run on three hits and one walk while striking out six.
The Lady Jays managed six hits.
Monzyk went 2-3 with a double, a single and a run batted in.
Kendall Nix, Brown and Gerling each doubled. Nix scored the run.
Lause singled.
Molitor drew a walk.
Guevara stole a base.
Bartlesville
A four-run first inning was pivotal for Bartlesville.
Washington scored once in the top of the third and Bartlesville added a final run in the bottom of the fifth.
Lauren Opfer pitched all six innings for the Lady Jays. She allowed five runs (one earned) on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts.
Washington put together just four hits against Bartlesville pitcher Kelsie Yales.
“We hit the ball hard right at their outfielders and couldn’t find a gap all day,” Young said.
Guevara went 2-3 with two singles and two stolen bases.
Reed singled, stole a base and scored.
Gerling added a single.
Molitor drew a walk.
The Lady Jays are back home Friday, looking to build on their 2-0 record in GAC Central league play as they host Ft. Zumwalt East at 4:30 p.m. on The Fields at South Point.
