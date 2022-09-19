The Lady Jays unseated the defending GAC Central volleyball champions in three straight sets Thursday.
Washington (5-8, 2-1) went on the road to knock off Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3, 2-1), 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Jays unseated the defending GAC Central volleyball champions in three straight sets Thursday.
Washington (5-8, 2-1) went on the road to knock off Ft. Zumwalt South (3-3, 2-1), 25-23, 25-20, 27-25.
Ft. Zumwalt South ran the table on the conference in 2021.
“Our girls communicated well, worked together, and didn’t give up,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “I’m proud of how we stayed focused and confident at the end of sets to sweep FZS.”
The offense worked through junior setter Abigail Gilliatt, who recorded 28 assists and eight digs.
“Abi Gilliat ran our offense efficiently,” Moritz said. “Jessie Tovo, Alexis Barks, and Chloe Holtmeyer each had eight kills.”
Following Tovo, Barks and Holtmeyer in the kills stat sheet were Jora Weaver (four), Jillian Huellinghoff (two) and Madison Moore (two).
Weaver posted nine blocks to lead the defense at the net.
Tovo posted four blocks. Barks, Holtmeyer and Moore each made one block.
Gracie Meyer, Taylor Hoelscher and Tovo each served an ace.
Meyer made 18 digs.
Other dig totals included Tovo (15), Hoelscher (11), Barks (seven), Sydney Harbath (six), Holtmeyer (five), Huellinghoff (three) and Weaver (one).
“Defensively, we worked together and played relentlessly,” Moritz said. “Taylor Hoelscher and Gracie Meyer were great leaders in the back row.”
Washington returns to its home court Tuesday, hosting Ft. Zumwalt North at 6 p.m.
Washington learned its pool assignment for the upcoming Hermann Tournament. The Lady Jays are in the Tuesday pool along with Hermann, Gateway Legacy and event newcomer Lutheran North.
Pool play is Tuesday, Sept. 27. Bracket play is Sept. 29.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.