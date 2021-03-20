The Lady Jays are starting the soccer season back at a tournament they won in 2019.
That was the first year for Washington at the Warrenton Girls Soccer Classic.
After the event was canceled in 2020 along with the rest of the spring season, the Lady Jays will be looking to defend their title.
The event takes place Friday and Saturday. Other competing schools include Sullivan, Warrenton, Fulton and St. Louis Christian.
Washington opens the tournament Friday in the first game at 3 p.m. against Elsberry.
The Lady Jays play twice Saturday, against Warrenton at 9 a.m. and Sullivan at 3 p.m.