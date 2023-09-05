After back-to-back dual wins, the Washington golf Lady Jays decided to try out a tri-meet Thursday.
The result was the same as the Lady Jays picked up another win, this time on the back nine of their home course at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, shooting a 185 to best visitors Troy (212) and Holt (269).
Abby Blackwell took home medalist honors for the meet, shotting a 42.
Teammate Ella Martin finished just one stroke behind her at 43.
Molly Buschmann carded a 46 and Alli Fournier completed the team score with a 54.
Lily Nieder (59) and Josie Kemper (64) also teed off for the Washington varsity at the meet.
The Lady Jays host the Ninth Annual Washington Tournament Tuesday at 8 a.m. at Wolf Hollow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.