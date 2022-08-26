For the second year in a row, Sullivan’s Back to School Softball Classic will include a defending state championship team from Franklin County.
Last season, that was the host team. This year, it’s a new addition to the tournament field, the Class 4 state champion Lady Jays from Washington.
Washington, Pacific and Sullivan will each represent the county in this year’s event, although none of the three will play against each other until potentially in the bracket round on the second day.
Eureka is the defending champion, edging Capital City in last year’s title contest, 4-3.
The two-day 16-team tournament starts Friday, Aug. 26, at the Campbell-Chapman Sports Complex, with all three rounds of pool play set for the first day. Based off each team’s ranking within their pool, they will be sent to either the championship bracket (pool winners), fifth-place bracket (pool runners-up), ninth-place bracket (third in pool) or the 13th-place bracket (fourth in pool).
Sullivan, which has been third or better in the state every year since 2018 under returning Head Coach Ashley Crump, headlines Pool A along with Capital City, De Soto and Northwest. The Lady Eagles placed third in Class 3 in 2021.
The Lady Jays are in Pool B, where they will take on Hillsboro, Linn and Owensville.
Hillsboro poses an early challenge for new Washington Head Coach Grant Young’s squad as the Lady Hawks were one of only five teams to defeat Washington last season, doing so at the Webster Groves Tournament.
However, Hillsboro has graduated its top pitcher and three of its top four hitters from 2021 while the Lady Jays return all but one player from their state championship run.
Pool C is comprised of Eldon, Eureka, Jackson and Windsor.
Pacific slots into Pool D with Helias, Mexico and Webster Groves.
The Lady Indians, led by Tonya Lewis in her ninth season at the helm, also bring back nearly their entire 2021 varsity squad after graduating just one senior in the offseason.
Play is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday. Bracket play Saturday is slated to begin at 9 a.m.
The medal round games in the championship bracket are scheduled for 2:15 p.m.