With a winner in 10 of 11 races, the Lady Jays doubled up Affton in Thursday’s girls swimming dual.
Washington scored 120 points to Affton’s 56.
Zoey Ziegler, Abby Loesing, Elizabeth Williams and Mia Mahon started the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay in 2:16.15.
In the 200 freestyle relay, Ziegler, Loesing and Mahon teamed with Aubrie Moreland to win in 1:58.14.
Williams, Moreland, Loesing and Clairese Kluba won the 400 freestyle relay together with a time of 4:34.43.
Moreland won individually in the 200 freestyle (2:12.69) and 100 butterfly (1:12.38).
Mahon aced the 200 individual medley in 2:47.33 and the 500 freestyle in 6:32.71.
Loesing posted the top time in the 50 freestyle (28.31).
Ziegler scored the win in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.95.
Jacqueline Kluba won the 100 breaststroke in 1:17.39.
Williams finished second in the 100 freestyle (1:09.32) and the 200 individual medley (2:50.03).
Madeleine Henderson placed second in the 200 freestyle (2:41.26).
Clairese Kluba was second in the 100 backstroke (1:16.59).
Grace Trentmann finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:37.95).
After opening the season with meets on three consecutive days, the Lady Jays now have a break until Dec. 16 when they next swim in a tri-meet against Ft. Zumwalt South and Francis Howell Central at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. The meet is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m.