The Washington Lady Jays are the top team in Class 4 softball.
Friday in Springfield, Washington (32-5) not only proved that, but did so emphatically with two mercy-rule shortened victories at the state tournament. Washington topped Platte County (20-10), 10-0, in the semifinal round and then Rolla (31-9) in the championship, 11-0.
The championship was the first team title for a Washington athletic team in nearly 50 years, dating back to the school’s Class 3 football championship in 1973.
Sophomore Taylor Brown pitched the team to both victories with two complete-game shutouts. She acquired a total of 28 strikeouts in 11 innings pitched.
The Lady Jays got contributions up and down the lineup. Between the two games, the team amassed 22 hits. Every player that took an at-bat had at least one hit on the day.
Read more about the Lady Jays’ title win in the Wednesday edition of The Missourian.