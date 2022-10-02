St. Francis Borgia saw its run of 12 consecutive appearances in the championship match come to an end as the Washington Lady Jays swept them in the first semifinal, 25-17, 25-21.
Hermann, the Tuesday pool winner, rolled over New Haven in the second semifinal, 25-13, 25-16.
“We definitely wanted a rematch from the Borgia Tournament,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Moritz said. “Our girls have improved a lot since then. They were ready for a rematch and they came out strong. They were focused and ready to get the job done.”
Borgia Head Coach CJ Steiger felt his team chased Washington for the entire match.
“I felt we played defense two-thirds, if not three-quarters of the match,” Steiger said. “They definitely were the more aggressive team. The scores showed that. We just tried to play catch-up and made too many fundamental errors to overcome. We made a push in the second set, but it was too little, too late.”
The first set belonged to the Lady Jays. Washington jumped out to the lead and never let up. Borgia struggled to find any momentum.
Washington’s biggest lead was 20-10. Borgia fought back, but the Lady Jays were able to finish it out, 25-17.
Washington continued to pound the ball in the second game. The Lady Jays again jumped out to a large early advantage before Borgia chipped back and got as close as 12-10.
Washington was able to pull back ahead. It took four chances at match point, but Jessie Tovo put down the winning kill off the Borgia block and Washington advanced to the semifinals.
In unofficial stats, Chloe Holtmeyer led a balanced Washington attack with seven kills.
Madison Moore knocked down six kills. Tovo closed with five. Alexis Barks added four kills while Jillian Huellinghoff and Taylor Hoelscher each had two. Abigail Gilliatt had one kill.
Washington combined for seven blocks. Jora Weaver led the way with three. Moore had two while Tovo and Barks each had one.
Gilliatt, Holtmeyer, Tovo and Hoelscher each served an ace.
Borgia was paced by Madi Ulrich’s 11 kills. Joanna Gillen was next with five. Josie Charboneau, Sophie Hurst and Nina Klak posted two kills apiece and Brooke Leesmann added one.
Hurst had two blocks and Gillen added one.
Charboneau served three aces.
The host Lady Bearcats, runner-up in the last three tournaments, grabbed the early lead against New Haven.
Focusing on a middle hitter attack, with Holly Heldt and Jill Rood combining for eight kills, the Lady Bearcats powered through to claim a 25-16 victory in the first set.
“There were times that we played really well, and times where we didn’t play well at all,” New Haven Head Coach Jaime Hoener said.
The second game was much closer. New Haven got as close as 9-8 before Hermann scored a couple and gradually started to pull away, winning 25-13.
Hermann’s middles led the offense. Rood had eight kills and Heldt ended with six.
Shelby Schutt also had six kills while Tirzah Dodorico and Quin Winkelmann each had three. Breckyn Koeller added two.
Dodorico and Rood each had three blocks. Heldt was next with two. Schutt added one.
Heldt and Schutt served one ace apiece.
New Haven had several unforced errors.
Avery Strubberg was the kills leader with three. Liz Luecke and Sam Mendenhall each posted two. Aubri Meyer and Alayna Lagemann had one kill apiece.
Luecke and Lagemann recorded two blocks apiece. Meyer and Mendenhall each had one.
Pacific had been scheduled to play Gateway Legacy in the consolation match, but that was called off.
Hermann Athletic Director Todd Anderson stated Gateway Legacy withdrew and a potential replacement match fell through.