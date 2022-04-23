One lonely goal made the difference in Tuesday’s GAC Central soccer meeting at Scanlan Stadium.
The Washington Lady Jays (6-5, 3-4), playing without two starters, fell to visiting Francis Howell North (4-6, 3-3), 1-0.
“Consistency is what we are lacking as a group right now. We did not have a lot of focus during this game as a group or unit, which led to us not giving ourselves many chances on goal,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We had one really great chance off the foot of Maci Rohlfing early in the game, but our chances pretty much ended there.”
Brianna Hellmann Sainz tended goal for Washington, recording three saves.
Cameron Chapple scored the goal with 1:15 remaining in the first half off an assist from Sailor Sulin.
Howell North goalie Cassie Hodgkins recorded the shutout.
“We don’t transition as a team offensively very well yet,” Fischer said. “We need to start bringing what we do at practice to our games so maybe we can get some consistency built back up.”
Washington hosted another conference game Thursday against Wentzville Liberty.
The team plays next week in the Blue Cat Cup, hosting Rock Bridge and St. Francis Borgia Regional in pool play Monday and Thursday. Both games start at 6:45 p.m.