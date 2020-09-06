After months of waiting, a little rain wasn’t going to stop the Lady Jays from getting out on the golf course Tuesday.
Washington started off the fall season with a 215-227 dual victory against Gateway Athletic Conference Central foe Ft. Zumwalt North at Wolf Hollow Golf Club.
Wednesday, Washington shot a 206 in a home tri against Troy and Francis Howell North. Troy carded the low team score of 190 and Howell North shot a 204.
Zumwalt North
“It was nice being out on the course in live action for the first time this season,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “The rain was a major factor for the first six holes, but that is something the kids have to get used to. We could hit the postseason and see the same type of weather.”
Senior Mia Lanemann earned medalist honors for the meet with the low individual score of 48 over nine holes.
“I do not think five of our six girls had very good focus through the conditions,” Fischer said. “I do believe Mia Lanemann had her mind on scoring to the best of her ability, and when the weather affected her shot, she was able to let it go and focus on the next shot.”
Kyla Engemann followed Lanemann with the team’s second top score of 54.
Just one shot separated Washington’s next three golfers as Joie Heien carded a 56, Grace Bryson a 57 and Isabella Fitzgerald a 58.
Emily Molitor finished with a 63.
“I was proud of the other girls for pushing through and finishing the round to the best of their abilities,” Fischer said. “Overall, our first match is done, and all we can do is learn from it and get better from here on out.”
Wednesday Tri
Lanemann was again the top individual with a 42.
“Mia played an exceptional round today,” Fischer said. “She would likely tell you she left a few shots on the course, but she made up for it in other aspects of the game. Currently the main difference between her and the rest of our team is that she is keeping herself out of big trouble and when she’s in trouble she lets it go and moves on to the next shot.”
Fitzgerald finished with a 53, followed by Bryson with a 54.
Engemann (57), Heien (59) and Grace Landwehr (61) rounded out the Washingon scores.
Washington finished the week with a dual meet at Warrenton Thursday.
Next up for the Lady Jays is the sixth annual Washington Tournament Tuesday at Wolf Hollow Golf Club. Tee time is 8 a.m.