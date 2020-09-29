The win streak moved into double digits Tuesday.
Washington softball (12-4, 6-0) won both at Francis Howell North (4-4, 3-2) Tuesday, 12-3, and at home against Wentzville Liberty (2-12, 0-6), 10-0.
Tuesday’s victory was the 10th in a row for the Lady Jays. Thursday’s was the 12th.
Pitchers Taylor Brown and Maddie Holtmeyer tossed a combined no-hitter Thursday.
Between those wins, Washington topped Warrenton in nonconference action, 6-1. That game is covered elsewhere in this section.
Howell North
Washington opened things up with five runs in the first inning. The Lady Jays added three runs in the third, one in the fourth, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.
“The main thing I would point out is how the bottom of our lineup produced,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “Our first five hitters went 3-20 with no RBIs while the last four hitters went 9-16 with eight RBIs.”
Howell North scored both of its runs in the fourth inning.
Brown tossed the complete game for the Lady Jays. She struck out 13 batters and allowed two runs on three hits and four walks.
Allie Huddleston had the biggest day offensively with three singles and four runs batted in. She also scored once.
Kelsie Holtmeyer tripled, singled, drove in two runs and scored once.
Emily Bruckerhoff doubled and singled with a run scored and an RBI.
Myla Inman singled twice, scored three runs and drove in a run.
Maddie Holtmeyer doubled and scored two runs.
Lexi Lewis singled, walked twice, stole two bases and scored twice.
Emma Vodnansky added a single.
Christine Gerling scored two runs and Hope Ramsey scored once.
Brown made a sacrifice bunt.
Liberty
The Lady Jays struck early again with a seven-run first inning before adding two runs in the second and one in the third.
The game ended early after five innings.
Brown struck out six in four innings. A hit batter in the first was Liberty’s only baserunner in the contest.
Maddie Holtmeyer closed the game with two strikeouts in the final inning.
Brown hit a two-run home run in the second inning and finished with three runs batted in.
Vodnansky doubled twice, walked and scored two runs.
Lacy Monzyk doubled and scored a run.
Lewis, Gerling, Kelsie Holtmeyer and Huddleston each singled.
Inman scored two runs. Lewis, Gerling, Maddie Holtmeyer and Huddleston each crossed the plate once.
Gerling, Maddie Holtmeyer and Kelsie Holtmeyer drove in one run apiece.
Maddie Holtmeyer, Emma Riegel and Bruckerhoff each drew a walk.
Washington continues GAC Central play Tuesday at Ft. Zumwalt North at 4:30 p.m.