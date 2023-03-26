The Lady Jays returned home with an unblemished record and kept it that way.
Washington (4-0) continued its roll to start the season by winning in its home opener Wednesday, 3-2, over Father Tolton Catholic (1-1).
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Lady Jays returned home with an unblemished record and kept it that way.
Washington (4-0) continued its roll to start the season by winning in its home opener Wednesday, 3-2, over Father Tolton Catholic (1-1).
Junior Avery Lanemann netted an early brace to push Washington out to a 2-0 lead with just under 18 minutes left in the first half.
Lanemann’s second goal was a blast from the gridiron sideline at the 15-yard marker that sailed over the defense and goalie and found its way into the back of the net.
“I felt we really started the game strong last night against Tolton,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We controlled the ball well at the beginning and really moved it on places we needed it to get to in order for us to be successful. Avery Lanemann had two beautiful goals early for us where Maddie Grimes and Maci Rohlfing won balls with great pressure to get Avery the ball in a scoring position.”
Tolton scored on a free kick with three minutes remaining in the first half, but Washington answered before the intermission with a goal from freshman Sammy Williams to make it 3-1.
“I was very pleased with how we responded within a minute of Tolton scoring late in the first half,” Fischer said. “Susie Heggemann made a great play up top and made a beautiful cross to Sammy Williams. Sammy held off her defenders and put herself in a great position to finish that play for us.”
Grimes, Rohlfing and Heggemann each picked up an assist for the Lady Jays.
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza notched another win between the pipes, recording two saves.
Tolton added a second goal in the final five minutes of the second half, but could not equalize.
“Typically we haven’t played well in games over our Spring Break, and I think some of that mindset was what we dealt with in the second half with a two goal lead, but in the end the kids stepped up and played good enough to beat a very solid team in Tolton,” Fischer said.
Washington hosts Holt Tuesday in GAC Central play at 6:45 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.