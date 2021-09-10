Although the second day of the Francis Howell Central Tournament was washed away, the Washington softball Lady Jays picked up a pair of wins Friday.
Washington (6-2) knocked off both Incarnate Word (4-5), 7-5, and St. Joseph’s Academy (0-3), 9-4, in the event at St. Charles Community College.
Rain caused Saturday’s scheduled contests with Northwest and the host school to be canceled.
“We are hoping to reschedule Northwest as a regular season game,” Washington Head Coach Philip King said. “We will most likely not reschedule FHC due to few common open dates.”
St. Joseph’s is a district opponent for Washington in Class 4 District 2.
Incarnate Word
Ace pitcher Taylor Brown fanned 12 in six innings and limited the Red Knights to five runs (four earned) on five hits and one walk.
Both teams opened the scoring in the second inning with one run and remained tied after the third inning, 4-4.
The Lady Jays pulled ahead with another three-run rally in the bottom of the fifth. Incarnate Word posted one final run in the sixth.
Washington tallied 11 hits.
Sophomore Maddie Guevara brought the big stick for the Lady Jays, posting a triple and two doubles to drive in three runs and scored three times.
Brown doubled.
“We were playing at a 217-foot fence,” King said. “Most high schools do not have a fence longer than 200 feet. Taylor Brown would have had two home runs in our park, and Maddie Guevara also would have had one, maybe two home runs.”
Christine Gerling, Lacy Monzyk and Emily Bruckerhoff each singled twice. Monzyk was credited with three runs batted in.
Loren Thurmon singled and walked.
Myla Inman added two walks, and Lexi Lewis got one free base.
Monzyk put down a sacrifice bunt.
Bruckerhoff, Guevara, Lewis and Grace Molitor each stole a base.
St. Joseph’s
St. Joseph’s took the early lead with one run in the bottom of the first and another in the second.
However, Washington quickly took charge from there with a five-run rally in the top of the third inning before adding two more runs in the fourth.
St. Joseph’s got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth, but the Lady Jays concluded the scoring with two more runs in the sixth.
Gerling started in the circle. In two innings, she struck out one and did not allow a hit but walked five and surrendered two runs (one earned).
Monzyk tossed the final four innings, striking out four and earned her first career win in the circle. She allowed two runs (one earned) on two hits and no walks.
At the dish, Brown tripled, doubled, drove in three runs and scored.
Inman doubled, singled, scored and drove in four.
Guevara doubled, walked, scored and gained one RBI.
Molitor singled twice and scored twice.
Gerling singled, was hit by a pitch and scored two runs.
Monzyk added a single and stole two bases.
Inman also stole twice. Gerling, Guevara, Lewis and Molitor each stole once.
Washington, already 2-0 in GAC Central competition, resumed its league schedule Tuesday with a home game against Wentzville Liberty and plays on the road Thursday at Ft. Zumwalt North at 4:30 p.m.