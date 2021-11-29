Sweet No. 600 has arrived for Washington girls basketball Head Coach Doug Light.
Light’s Lady Jays were winners in their home opener Tuesday, improving to 1-1 on the season with a 43-30 victory against Pacific (0-1).
The win was the milestone 600th in the 40-plus-year coaching career for Light, who first started coaching in 1976.
The Missouri Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame member has held the head coaching position at five different high schools in a career that spans parts of six different decades. Previous coaching stops for Light have included Union, St. Francis Borgia Regional, Jefferson City and Helias.
“It’s been a long journey,” Light said. “I’ve been doing it for a long time, and it takes a long time, too, to get to those kind of wins. And good kids — I’ve been at some good schools and had good players through the years.”
Washington led, 12-6, after one quarter, 22-18 at halftime and 32-25 after three quarters.
Although the game was the latest in a storied head coaching career for Light, it was the other end of the timeline on the Pacific bench. The game was the program’s first under new Head Coach Melanie Missey, a former assistant coach at Pacific and St. Clair.
“It’s our first game, and we’ve got some younger players out there on the court,” Missey said. “Those first-game jitters kind of got to us. We just have to get our girls to handle the ball better. It was almost like hot potato out there, and we didn’t want the ball in our hands. We happened to turn over the ball way more than we would like, but we have guards who are fast, quick, and they need to make sure they use that quickness and try to put the ball in the hole.”
The teams remained separated by just a few possessions halfway through the fourth quarter before Washington closed out the 13-point win.
Washington did it without two key returning players in sophomores Elizabeth Reed and Taylor Brown, who were unavailable for the first two games of the season but are expected to suit up next week.
“The kids really played hard,” Light said. “It was a battle, which is what I was expected. We’re playing without Elizabeth and Taylor, and those other kids had to step up. Pacific played hard. They did a lot of good things, too. Have to give them credit for sticking in there, too.”
Olivia Reed dropped in 20 points for the Lady Jays to lead all scorers on the night.
Kendall Nix notched seven points.
Other Washington scorers included Gabby Lindemann (five points), Abi Waters (five), Ingrid Figas (four) and Emma Briggs (two).
Lindemann pulled down a team high 12 rebounds.
Figas posted eight rebounds, Nix seven and Briggs three.
Reed and Waters each made two rebounds.
Kelsee Crego and Payton Voss each made one rebound.
Figas led in assists with six. Waters made three assists and Lindemann two.
Huellinghoff, Nix and Reed were credited with one assist apiece.
Reed made six steals, Figas four, Lindemann three and Waters three. Briggs and Nix both stole one.
Lindemann recorded two blocks and Crego blocked one.
Rhyan Murphy was the top scorer on the night for the Lady Indians with nine points.
Molly Prichard chipped in eight points.
Also scoring were Abbey Hall (five points), Lexi Clark (three), Shelby Kelemen (three) and Lanie Greer (two).
“We have two dominant posts that need to work better together and work off each other,” Missey said. “Once we do that, we’ll have an inside game. Once they start adjusting to that, we’ll have our outside game, too. When we get that figured out, I think we’ll be pretty good for the season.”
The Washington girls celebrated Light’s milestone after the postgame handshakes by pulling out printed papers proclaiming “600 Wins!”
The Lady Jays ended last winter’s campaign with Light one win shy, making for a long wait in the offseason before the team could put No. 600 in the record books.
“I’d never wanted to talk about it to them and just let it happen,” Light said. “I didn’t want to make them think, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do this.’ That’s something you would like to do at home in front of people you know in your gym.”
Washington next plays this coming Tuesday, hosting Union at 5:30 p.m.
Pacific has its home opener Monday, taking on St. Francis Borgia Regional at 7 p.m.