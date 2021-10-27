And then there were four.
The Washington Lady Jays (30-5) are one of four teams left standing in the Class 4 softball playoffs, taking place Thursday and Friday in Springfield at the Killian Softball Complex.
The three other teams to make it to the state playoff are Platte County (20-9), Incarnate Word Academy (17-11) and Rolla (30-8).
The Lady Jays play Platte County in the semifinal round at 2 p.m. Thursday. Rolla faces Incarnate Word at the same time. The third-place game takes place at 6:45 p.m. Thursday, and the championship will be held Friday at 12:45 p.m.
This is the second trip for the Washington program to the state tournament, the first being when the team placed fourth in Class 4 in 2016.
At the time, the 20 wins the team picked up in 2016 set a program record, one the team matched with 20 more wins in 2017 and again with 20 wins in 2018.
This year, the Lady Jays shattered that program record, along with many others, by reaching 30 wins with two games left to play.
A slew of individual program records have also fallen to the 2021 Lady Jays including the top season marks for hits (Taylor Brown, 50), doubles (Brown, 19), home runs (Emily Bruckerhoff, seven), walks (Lexi Lewis, 18), runs scored (Lacy Monzyk, 40), runs batted in (Brown, 40) and pitching strikeouts (Brown, 235).
Additionally, the program record for individual pitching wins (Jessie Eichholz, 16) has been tied by Brown, and the record for stolen bases (Nichole Brinker, 24) is one away from being tied by Lewis.
If Washington wins in the semifinals, it will give the program 18 consecutive wins, matching the program record winning streak set last season.
This year was the third district championship for Washington since 2016.
It’s notable that Lewis is the program’s only senior, and the majority of the team’s starting lineup are sophomores.
Platte County
Kallie Hitzelberger appears to be the ace for the Lady Pirates in the circle, pitching the team to wins with complete game efforts against Kearney in the district semifinals and Nevada in the state quarterfinal.
However, in the district championship game, the Lady Pirates turned to Chloe Helmer and Mackenzie Shields in the circle to beat Excelsior Springs.
Shields and Demi Riechers both launched home runs in the state quarterfinal round. Shields, the team’s No. 5 hitter, also doubled, singled and tallied four RBIs on the day.
The Lady Pirates have pop at the top of the lineup as well. Leadoff batter Avery Webster went deep in the district semifinal game, and No. 2 hitter Abby Reynolds launched one in the district final.
No. 3 hitter TaKayla Lawson has a good eye at the plate, taking four walks in the district semifinal matchup with Kearney.
The potent Platte County lineup averages 10.2 runs per game, limiting opponents to an average of 4.2 runs.
Washington does not share any common opponents with the Lady Pirates.
Incarnate Word
There is some local rooting interest in the success of the Red Knights.
Pitcher Sophia Otten (8-6 with a 5.61 earned run average) is a New Haven native. She pitched her squad to a 3-2 victory against Warrenton in the state quarterfinal round.
Otten leads the Red Knights in innings pitched this season with 78.2 but splits time in the circle with Olivia Stroker (5-2, 4.28) and Kenzie Nelson (3-2, 6.93).
Macy Brown is the program’s most dangerous hitter with a .528 batting average, seven home runs and 40 RBIs.
Ella Post is also one to be wary of, batting .471 with three homers and 33 RBIs.
Stroker is one to pay close attention to if she gets on base, having swiped 18 bags this season.
Brown and Post both have 10 steals apiece to their credit.
Rolla
The Lady Bulldogs, Washington and Farmington, which the Lady Jays dispatched in the state quarterfinal, are the winningest teams in the state in Class 4 this season, all with 30.
Rolla needed two extra innings to get by District 6 champion Webb City (17-11) in the state quarterfinals, 10-9.
The score of that game was 6-6 after eight innings, and Rolla needed all three runs it got in the top of the ninth to survive after surrendering a two-run home run to Webb City in the home half.
The Lady Bulldogs got this far with other postseason wins coming against Bolivar, 6-2, Jefferson City, 11-2, and Capital City, 3-0, in the district tournament.
Madison Hamby is the team’s ace. In Rolla’s district championship game, she struck out 12 batters in a complete game three-hit shutout.
Rolla and Washington have some familiarity with each other, having formerly played a preseason jamboree against each other every year up to 2020. The teams attended separate preseason events this year.
The Lady Jays and Lady Bulldogs have eight common opponents this season — Union, Sullivan, Ft. Zumwalt North, Wentzville Liberty, Webster Groves, Farmington, Marquette and Battle.
Washington defeated each of those opponents, twice in the instance of conference foes Zumwalt North and Liberty. The Lady Jays did, however, split a doubleheader with Marquette.
Rolla came up short in its matchups with Webster Groves, Farmington, Marquette and Battle.