The path through the Lutheran South Tournament will take Washington through the consolation bracket this year.
Washington (5-4) fell to Ft. Zumwalt West (8-3) in the first-round of the tournament Tuesday, 49-25.
The Lady Jaguars jumped out to a 14-4 lead after one quarter. Ft. Zumwalt West remained in front, 26-15, at the intermission.
“It was an 11-point game at the half,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “Then we gave up two threes to start the third quarter and it snowballed from there.”
The Zumwalt West lead grew to 38-23 at the end of the third period.
Gabby Lindemann scored 10 points for the Lady Jays, adding one steal.
Elizabeth Reed finished with nine points, four rebounds, three assists and a blocked shot.
Olivia Reed tallied two points, four assists and two steals.
Kendall Nix notched two points and one steal.
Sydney Harbath recorded two points and two steals.
“Sydney Harbath came off the bench and gave a spark for us,” Meyer said. “She was flying around and firing the other girls up, so I was excited to see that.”
Cierra Murrell posted four rebounds, one steal and one block.
Emma Briggs picked up a steal.
Sara Senseney paced the Lady Jaguars with 14 points, adding two rebounds and two assists.
Maddie Towers powered her way to a double-double, ending with 10 points and 10 assists. She also grabbed four steals and one rebound.
Other scorers included Lucy Kiehne (seven points), Makenna Jennings (six), Lexi Fenstermacher (four), Audrey Lotspeich (four) and Heidi Pickett (four).
Pickett was the rebounds leader in the contest with 10. Fenstermacher pulled in five rebounds.
Jennings blocked four shots. Pickett and Fenstermacher each blocked one.
Washington played Herculaneum in Thursday’s consolation semifinal. Ft. Zumwalt West advanced to take on Union, a 53-29 first-round winner over Herculaneum, in the championship semifinal Thursday.
The final round of games will be played Saturday.
