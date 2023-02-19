Seven times the Washington basketball Lady Jays and Ft. Zumwalt East Lady Lions were tied in the final three quarters Tuesday.
On each of those seven occasions, Washington (14-9, 5-3) broke the lead in their favor to win at home against Ft. Zumwalt East (16-7, 7-2), 57-53.
“It came down to who was going to get the last stop and we were fortunate enough to get that one,” Washington Head Coach Adam Meyer said. “We knew we had to bring our A game and we definitely did. There were a lot of girls that contributed. Karisa Latcher came in at the end and got a steal. Alayna Royal got two big points and contributed, so it was just a huge team win for us.”
The win avenges a prior loss for Washington to Ft. Zumwalt East Jan. 12 in St. Peters, 44-38.
The Lady Lions led by as much as nine in the first quarter Tuesday, though a steal by Washington senior Olivia Reed followed by a dish from junior Elizabeth Reed to senior Emma Briggs in the low post for a two at the buzzer trimmed that lead to seven, 17-10, at the end of the first eight minutes.
Washington kept chipping away in the second quarter and overtook the Lady Lions for the lead midway through the period. The lead changed hands outright twice and Washington forged ahead out of two tied scores to take a 28-27 edge into halftime.
Four more times the score was tied with Washington pulling ahead in the third quarter, which Washington ended with a two-possession advantage, 47-43.
The Lady Jays pushed their lead up to six in the early minutes of the final period, but Zumwalt East came back to knot the score one final time with 1:25 remaining.
At 51 seconds to go, senior forward Gabby Lindemann caught an offensive rebound and put it back and in for the final go-ahead basket of the night.
Three straight defensive stops and two successful free throws out of four attempts allowed Washington to finish out the victory.
Ft. Zumwalt East’s Katie Porter put through what would have been her fifth three pointer of the night and made it a one-point game, but she did not get the shot off before the final buzzer.
Washington netted 21 points from the free throw line out of 30 attempts for a 70 percent clip.
“That (comes) from the girls following the game plan and getting the ball inside,” Meyer said. “We though that was one of our strengths. Zumwalt East shoots the ball really well from the perimeter and hit nine threes. When you’re getting the ball inside, you’re going to draw more fouls and you have to make them pay. We definitely did that.”
Elizabeth Reed paced Washington with 18 points on the night, adding four assists, three rebounds and one steal.
Cierra Murrell (15 points) and Lindemann (10) both reached double digits in the score column.
Murrell made it a double-double, adding 11 rebounds. She also recorded a blocked shot.
Lindemann grabbed nine rebounds with one steal and one assist.
Briggs ended with four points.
Olivia Reed and Kelsey Brueggemann each scored three.
Olivia Reed made one assist and a triple before exiting the game in the third quarter with a shoulder injury.
Brueggemann grabbed two rebounds.
Sydney Harbath and Royal tallied two points apiece.
Harbath notched three rebounds, three assists and three steals.
Royal and Hannah Obermark each added one rebound.
Kendall Nix passed for two assists and grabbed one rebound.
For the Lady Lions, Porter posted a team leading 18 points.
Bella Westbrook was also an outside scoring threat in the contest with 15 points on three triples.
Other Zumwalt East scorers included Ashley Rusthoven (10 points), Hailey Morgan (five), Lexi Hagl (three) and Landon Vick (two).
Washington is at Ft. Zumwalt North to end the week Friday with a 5:30 p.m. tipoff, to be followed by the varsity boys game.