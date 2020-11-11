First the Lady Jays made an impact on the softball diamond.
Now, they’re reaping the postseason benefits.
Freshman pitchers Taylor Brown and Christine Gerling headlined the list of the team’s postseason honorees by both making all-district and all-region teams.
Brown was also named to the all-state second team.
Gerling was recognized in the all-district awards as both a pitcher and a utility player.
At the all-district level, senior outfielder Emma Vodnansky was also selected.
Other all-district picks included:
• Parkway South pitcher Ashley Ware;
• St. Joseph’s Academy pitcher Michele Origliasso;
• Eureka pitcher Rylie Maze;
• Lafayette pitcher Landee Wasson;
• Marquette pitcher Madison Carney;
• Marquette outfielder Sophia Dunn;
• Marquette outfielder Brooke Branstetter;
• Eureka infielder Sydney Dennis;
• Lindbergh infielder Emme Atzemis;
• Lafayette infielder Kate Sommer;
• Lindbergh infielder Morgan Goodrich;
• Eureka infielder Lizzie Bailey;
• Marquette infielder Jessica Willsey;
• Kirkwood infielder Maddie Hickman;
• Kirkwood infielder Zoe Krug;
• Lindbergh infielder Sam Waldron;
• Parkway South catcher Emma Bovaconti;
• Lafayette catcher Kathryn Flowers;
• Marquette utility player Mackenzie Gieseler; and
• Eureka utility player Mariclaire Sabados.