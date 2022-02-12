The Washington basketball Lady Jays moved into sole possession of second place in the GAC Central Tuesday.
Washington (10-10, 4-2) won at home against Ft. Zumwalt East (10-8, 3-3), 54-51.
Washington trails only Ft. Zumwalt South (8-0) in the league standings, while holding a one-game lead over Zumwalt East and a 1.5-game lead over Francis Howell North (3-4).
The Lady Jays carried a 16-12 lead after one quarter and a slight 28-26 edge going into halftime.
Washington remained in front, 40-35, at the end of the third quarter.
“This game was mostly a close game wire to wire,” Washington Head Coach Doug Light said. “However, early in the fourth quarter we bolted out to a 12-point lead. Then FZE went on a run and tied the game at 51-51 late.”
Taylor Brown connected on a free throw to put Washington back in front with 42 seconds remaining. After a missed possession for the Lady Lions, Ingrid Figas knocked down a two for the game’s final basket.
“East rushed down the floor and took two contested shots (at the end) to no avail and we came away with a big GAC Central win,” Light said.
Elizabeth Reed’s 19 points were tops on the night for the Lady Jays. She added two steals and one rebound.
Figas posted a double-double, pouring in 13 points to go with 13 rebounds, two assists and two steals.
Kendall Nix finished with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block.
Cierra Murrell notched four points, 10 rebounds, two steals and an assist.
Abi Waters added three points and four rebounds.
Emma Briggs posted two points and one rebound.
Brown ended with one point, four rebounds and three assists.
Yasmine Edmonson led the Lady Lions with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
Other scorers included Lexi Hagl (10 points), Hailey Morgan (10), Anna Paskiewicz (three), Paige Morgan (three) and Ashley Rusthoven (two).
Washington is home again Friday against Ft. Zumwalt North for a 5:30 p.m. tipoff. The game is the opening part of a girls-boys varsity doubleheader.