The shoe was on the other foot in Washington’s GAC Central girls rematch with Wentzville Liberty.
Washington (6-6, 1-6) won its first league game of the season Tuesday while playing on the road, and in the process hung the first league loss on Wentzville Liberty (9-2, 6-1), 4-1.
Liberty defeated Washington, 4-0, in their first meeting at Scanlan Stadium March 30.
“Things finally started clicking for us at times last night,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “We were very solid in the back, we were solid throughout the middle, and we attacked well as a team.”
Washington scored twice in the first half and carried a 2-0 lead into the intermission.
Kloey O’Connell, Ellie Sneed, Addison Vodnansky and Sammy Williams scored the four Washington goals.
Williams was credited with two assists.
O’Connell made one assist.
Goalkeeper Nora Mendoza recorded 16 saves.
“Nora Mendoza was very active and very solid in net for us as well,” Fischer said. “Our positioning throughout the game was done very well from the back to the front. Our kids mentally were into the game and I feel like that was the main reason we were able to play so well for the whole 80 minutes.”
Washington returned home Thursday to play Ft. Zumwalt East and next hosts Oakville Monday at 6:45 p.m. in the first round of the annual Blue Cat Cup.