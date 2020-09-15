Lady Jays golf scored a convincing dual win Thursday.
Washington shot a 186 to defeat Winfield in head-to-head play. The Lady Warriors carded a 261.
Washington senior Mia Lanemann posted the top score of 41 to earn medalist honors.
“The girls are starting to play more relaxed each and every time we are out there,” Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Being more relaxed has helped them focus more on the next shot and not the last shot. All they can do is worry about the shot in front of them, and I feel like they have started to do that some the last few times out.”
Emily Molitor carded the Lady Jays’ next lowest score with a 47, followed closely by Grace Bryson with a 48.
Isabella Fitzgerald’s 50, Joie Heien’s 59 and Grace Landwehr’s 65 rounded out the Washington card.
Washington finished the week Friday at the Troy Tournament. The Lady Jays are next playing in the Franklin County Cup Monday at Franklin County Country Club, starting at 10 a.m.