The Washington golf Lady Jays came very close to wrapping up a conference championship Tuesday.
Playing at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, the Lady Jays shot a combined 388 to rank third in the GAC North-Central Tournament.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Washington golf Lady Jays came very close to wrapping up a conference championship Tuesday.
Playing at Wolf Hollow Golf Club, the Lady Jays shot a combined 388 to rank third in the GAC North-Central Tournament.
Ft. Zumwalt South won the tournament with a 379. Holt finished second at 384.
Head Coach Adam Fischer reported that in combination with the conference dual scores over the course of the season, Washington was just four strokes shy of clinching the title.
“We had a real shot to win the outright team title for the GAC this year and just could not string enough good holes together as a group today,” Fischer said. “Ella Martin and Isabella Fitzgerald really played to the standards they have set all season for us, but they just did not get the help they needed from their teammates. We were four strokes away from being overall conference champions for the first time in school history.”
Holt’s Viviana Boix was the individual champion with a score of 81, 10 over par.
Ft. Zumwalt South’s Ava LaPosha was the runner up at 84 and Holt’s Cameron Bollinger was third at 89.
Martin led Washington, ranking fourth at 93 strokes.
Fitzgerald carded a 97 to finish sixth.
Molly Buschmann tied for seventh with Zumwalt South’s Noelle Jackson at 98 strokes.
Abby Blackwell shot 100 to rank ninth.
Rounding out Washington’s scorecard were Lily Nieder (22nd, 117) and Alli Fournier (T-33rd, 128).
Zumwalt South’s Maddie Wolf (96), North Point’s Grace Rogers (101), Zumwalt North’s Heidi Ketchum (101) and Zumwalt South’s Abby Rush (101) also made it into the top 10.
Other team scores included North Point (456), Ft. Zumwalt East (468), Ft. Zumwalt North (480), Warrenton (491) and Winfield (494).
Washington rounded out the week by hosting Pacific and St. James in a tri meet Wednesday.
The Lady Jays have one last regular season tournament scheduled this coming Tuesday at 9 a.m. in Columbia, the Battle Spartans Invitational.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.