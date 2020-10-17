Wentzille Liberty sits atop the GAC Central in cross country in 2020.
Liberty won both the boys and girls races Wednesday at Washington High School during the GAC Central Championships.
The Eagles scored 26 points in both races to take top honors.
In the girls race, Ft. Zumwalt South was second with 51 points, Washington third with 56 and Ft. Zumwalt North fourth with 89.
For the boys, Ft. Zumwalt North was the runner-up with 52 points, followed by Ft. Zumwalt South in third with 66 and Ft. Zumwalt East with 83.
“We did not have a great day,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We are a bit beat up with injuries and we were missing a couple kids due to contact tracing. While we did not run our best times, we had some very gutsy performances while still having four girls earn All-GAC honors.”
Girls
Liberty’s Ally Kruger won her second individual conference title with a time of 21:05.51. Kruger was also the race winner in 2018.
The Lady Eagles also had runners finish third, fifth, eighth and 10th to seal the team title.
Washington was without senior Mia Reed, a two-time state medalist in cross country and the defending GAC Central champion.
Sophomore Julia Donnelly led the Lady Jays, placing seventh individually in 23:11.52.
The next three Washington runners finished in succession — McKenna Jacquin (12th, 24:00.4), Mia Mahon (13th, 24:52.27) and Jessie Donnelly (14th, 24:57.71).
“McKenna ran very mentally tough as she is fighting a stress reaction,” Olszowka said. “Julia ran good as she is fighting shin splints. Mia (Mahon) ran very strong, earning All-GAC honors as a freshman.”
With just one runner in between, another two Lady Jays finished close together as Leah Wheeler earned 16th place in 25:10.75, followed by teammate Lilly Nix in 17th place at 25:25.63.
McKenna Deckelman placed 25th in 27:14.74 to conclude Washington’s times.
Boys
Ft. Zumwalt North’s Taylor Mason kept all the top spots from going to Liberty as he was the top individual finisher in the boys race in 19 minutes flat.
Liberty runners finished third, fourth, fifth, seventh and 13th.
Washington entered just two runners in the race.
After having the fastest start to the race, Ethan Bliss withdrew near the midway point.
Washington’s Charlie O’Brien finished 33rd in 27:17.43.
“The weather was a bit warm and the wind was gusty, which also affected times, but all in all the course was in very good condition,” Olszowka said. “We had many compliments from parents and coaches from other schools on the condition of the course and the manner in which the event was executed. It takes a lot of time and manpower to run an event like this. As always, we are grateful to Mr. (Bill) Deckelman for his time and support of the students of the School District of Washington. He always makes sure we have what we need to put on a great event, and he puts his personal time to make these events great for all kids involved. We had a lot of help from Master Sgt. (Tim) Gates and his Navy ROTC kids, and Coach (Katelyn) Huber and her cheer team. This event would not have been the success that it was without the help of these two groups of Blue Jay students and their leaders.”
The conference championship race concludes the regular season for Washington. The Blue Jays will next run at Big Driver in the Class 5 District 4 race Oct. 31.