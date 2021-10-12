For the second year in a row, the Washington golf Lady Jays finished third in the GAC North/Central.
The eight-team field at Tuesday’s conference tournament at Wolf Hollow Golf Club combined teams from the Gateway Athletic Conference’s Central and North divisions.
Wentzville Liberty turned in the top score of 380, led by individual champion Kyndall Stubblefield, who shot a 79.
Ft. Zumwalt South was the runner-up with 396 strokes, followed closely by Washington’s 401.
Other team scores included Ft. Zumwalt North with 434, Warrenton with 476, Ft. Zumwalt East with 499, North Point with 538 and Winfield with 556.
The Lady Jays placed two golfers in the top 10 and five in the top 20 at the tournament.
Senior Emily Molitor took fifth place with her round of 95.
Fellow Washington senior Kyla Engemann finished eighth with 99 strokes.
“Emily and Kyla left their mark on the GAC going out as seniors today,” Washington Head Coach Adam Fischer said. “Both of them shot nice rounds of golf, and both overcame a few tough holes. We had other girls have some nice holes, but they weren’t able to limit the bad ones as much.”
Washington freshman Ella Martin tied for 11th place with her round of 103.
Rounding things out for the Lady Jays were Molly Buschmann (T-13th, 104), Isabella Fitzgerald (T-19, 111) and Aimee Hanratty (26th, 122).
The Lady Jays concluded the regular season Thursday in a quadrangular meet at Franklin County Country Club with St. Francis Borgia Regional, Pacific and St. James.
Washington is hosting the Class 3 District 2 tournament at Wolf Hollow this coming Monday. A time for the event has not been announced.