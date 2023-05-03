The Lady Jays took the bronze at Friday’s Francis Howell Invitational track meet.
The Lady Jays took the bronze at Friday’s Francis Howell Invitational track meet.
Washington scored 114 points to rank behind only Rock Bridge (169) and Francis Howell (114) in the girls team standings.
Rock Bridge also won the boys title with 185 points, leading runner-up Francis Howell (128) and third-place Troy (67).
Washington’s boys scored 55 points and ranked seventh.
Union’s boys scored 66 and finished in fourth place while the Union girls scored 18 points and ranked ninth.
“This was the most loaded meet we have been to all year,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “We felt our kids really rose to the occasion as we set 18 new PRs.”
Washington won six individual events in the meet, three on both sides.
Clyde Hendrix won two events for the Blue Jay boys — the high jump (1.82 meters) and the javelin (48.8 meters).
Thomas Stahl had the Washington boys’ other win in the 300-meter hurdles, crossing the finish line first in 40.88.
“Tommy had a great race in the 300 hurdles,” Olszowka said. “We have been waiting for it to click in and it definitely clicked at Howell. He was strong the entire race, and we believe he will go sub-40 by the state championships.”
Discus thrower Alyssa Repke had the top throw for the Lady Jays, tossing the winning mark of 37.78 meters.
“The throws crew is on fire right now,” Olszowka said. “Alyssa is starting to put things together. If she continues on this path, we believe she is a state placer. Isaac (Burr) is getting things together in the shot put, setting himself up to make a run to be a state qualifier.”
Abigail Gilliatt won the girls 400-meter dash in 1:00.28.
“She is getting close to breaking 60 (seconds), which will set her up for an excellent chance of qualifying for the state championships,” Olszowka said.
Josie Keiser won the girls 800-meter run in 2:22.06.
Washington’s Hendrix boys made it a 1-2 finish in the boys javelin as little brother Nolan Hendrix finished second. Nolan’s throw traveled 46.5 meters.
Julia Donnelly raced to second place in the girls 1,600-meter run in 5:28.73.
Washington’s girls 3,200-meter relay team of Donnelly, Keiser, Leah Wheeler and Isabella Von Behren placed second in 10:07.13.
“Both the (boys and girls 3,200-meter relays) are really coming together,” Olszowka said. “All eight of them are dropping time at every race.”
Von Behren placed third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:01.5.
Ella Kroeter vaulted to third place in the girls pole vault, clearing 2.88 meters.
Maddie Guevara notched a third-place finish for the Lady Jays in the shot put at 10.79 meters.
Annelise Obermark took fourth place in both the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.74) and high jump (1.47 meters).
Abbigail Grafrath ranked fourth in the girls shot put, one spot behind Guevara, at 10.59 meters.
Washington had three relay teams finish in fourth place — the girls 800-meter relay (1:52.4), the girls 1,600-meter relay (4:18.44) and the boys 3,200-meter relay (8:45.49).
Liberty Cragun, Gilliatt, Bri James and Asiyanna McGee ran the girls 800-meter relay.
Von Behren, James, Keiser and Gilliatt ran the girls 1,600-meter relay.
Steven Broadbent, Weston Hewlett, Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier ran for the Blue Jays in the longest relay.
Fifth-place finishes for Washington included Donnelly in the girls 800-meter run (2:30.72) and Burr in the boys shot put (13.22 meters).
The next meet for Washington is the GAC Central Championships at Holt. The meet takes place Thursday, starting at 3:30 p.m.
