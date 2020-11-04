The Lady Jays are going back to state.
Washington’s girls cross country team finished second in Class 5 District 4 Saturday at Big Driver with 70 points, trailing only Rock Bridge (52).
"We were super excited to host the district championship meet at Big Driver," Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. "It was also a relief as we battled COVID all season, wondering when our season was going to be unplugged. We made it, all the hard work that kids from all across the state have done it’s going to be worth it we have made it through this fall season all the way to the state championships."
Wentzville Liberty’s Ally Kruger was the top finisher in 19:34.3.
The Lady Jays had three runners place in the top 15, led by senior Mia Reed in fourth place with a time of 20:33.3.
"Our girls race was one of the program's best team races since the state trophy team of 2016," Olszowka said. "We have been really beat up with nagging injuries over the last three weeks. A long break from the GAC to districts helped us work around some of those, but there is no way to get totally healed at this point of the season. The only way to make something feel better is to run through the pain and earn something that that you really want."
Reed finished one spot ahead of a notable contender in Rock Bridge’s Carolyn Ford, the defending Class 4 state champion. There were only four classes in cross country last year.
Julia Donnelly finished 10th in 21:11.0 and Jessie Donnelly placed 14th in 21:37.1.
Also running for Washington were McKenna Jacquin (19th, 22:03.6), Lilly Nix (23rd, 22:37.3), Mia Mahon (25th, 22:51.1) and Leah Wheeler (39th, 24:14.8).
Boys
In the boys race, Rock Bridge’s Matthew Hauser was the top finisher in 16:58.5. The Bruins were also the team champions with 28 points. Hickman was second with 47.
Washington entered just three runners.
Ethan Bliss led the charge for the Blue Jays at the start, but did not finish the race.
Benjamin Scheperle was Washington’s top finisher in 39th place in a time of 20:50.3.
Charlie O’Brien placed 51st in 22:39.9.
"Ethan had to pull out past the mile mark due to a nagging hip injury," Olszowka said. "Charlie is a great kid, a senior who we are going to miss next year. Charlie ran over five minutes faster than he did at the GAC meeting. He has a great attitude and you can always depend on him to give you everything that he has. Ben is one of those kids that is almost irreplaceable. He is a team leader with his positive attitude and organizing and keeping our kids together and supporting each other."
The Lady Jays are scheduled to run the Class 5 state championship race Saturday at 8:30 a.m. at Gans Creek Recreation Area in Columbia.