Including four district event winners, the Washington track and field program will send 22 athletes to the sectional round.
Washington’s Lady Jays racked up 124 points at home Saturday to finish second in the girls Class 4 District 5 standings behind only Rockwood Summit (141.5).
The Washington boys scored 73 points and ranked fourth behind Rolla (156.5), West Plains (153.25) and Union (107.5).
“We were very fortunate compared to other district sites that the weather held out,” Washington Head Coach Mike Olszowka said. “The heat and humidity was a bit much for many of the kids, but they battled through it. Very proud of the entire girls team as they scored in 17 of 19 events, finishing second overall. The boys are a bit banged up, but they stepped up in a big way. Some of our kids were sitting right on the line for qualification, and when the going gets tough, they made the most of their opportunity.”
The top four athletes in each event qualified for the Class 4 Section 3 meet in West Plains this Saturday.
“We had very high expectations going into the day,” Olszowka said. “We made some mid-meet adjustments due to the heat, sacrificing a couple of events to ensure others survive. Getting 22 kids through in 19 events was a solid day.”
The Lady Jays won the girls 1,600-meter relay in 4:12.59 with the team of Isabella Von Behren, Bri James, Josie Keiser and Abigail Gilliatt.
Alyssa Repke launched the top throw in the girls discus at 36 meters flat.
“Alyssa is on fire,” Olszowka said. “Handling the pressure of the state series is one thing, but she had a great meet, upsetting one of the top throwers in the state, earning her first district title.”
Clyde Hendrix won the boys javelin with a mark of 54.75 meters.
Ella Kroeter tied Sullivan’s Breanna Mayberry for the girls pole vault title. Both cleared 2.95 meters.
All four girls relay teams made it through to the next round for Washington. In addition to the district-winning 1,600-meter relay, the Lady Jays finished second in the 3,200-meter relay (10:14.14), third in the 400-meter relay (52.13) and fourth in the 800-meter relay (1:51.77).
“The girls relay teams were rolling qualifying across-the-board,” Olszowka said. “No two relays have the exact same mix of kids, which says a lot for our depth.”
Von Behren and Keiser ran the 3,200-meter relay with Julia Donnelly and Leah Wheeler.
The 400-meter relay featured Liberty Cragun, Maddie Guevara, Asiyanna McGee and Kroeter.
Cragun, Gilliatt, James and McGee ran the 800-meter relay.
On the boys side, the 400-meter relay (45.42) placed third and the 1,600-meter relay (3:37.91) fourth to both advance while the boys 3,200-meter relay (8:48.61) finished fifth and ended its season.
Thomas Stahl, Will Amlong, Andrew Peterson and Connor Peterson were on the 400-meter relay team.
Stahl and Hendrix ran the 1,600-meter relay with Logan Luttrell and Kellen Schiermeier.
“Andrew and Will stepped up big as last-minute alternates in the 400 relay and with Connor and Tommy ran their way to all-district status,” Olszowka said. “Just like in the 400 relay, we had to use an alternate (in the 1,600). We put Kellen in a tough spot, and he stepped up and did an awesome job, helping Logan, Tommy, and Clyde qualify in fourth place to move us on to the next round.”
The 3,200-meter relay team consisted of Steven Broadbent, Weston Hewlett, Luttrell and Schiermeier.
McGee qualified in two individual events, placing third in the district in the girls 200-meter dash (26.61) and fourth in the 100-meter dash (13.27). That moves her into the sectional meet in four events.
“Asiyanna had a great day as she helped two relay teams qualify, and then qualified in two open events,” Olszowka said. “Getting through in all four events is a great feat for any athlete yet alone a freshman.”
Donnelly added two individual races to her sectional to-do list, qualifying second in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:24.8) and third in the 3,200-meter run (12:11.24).
Hendrix also advanced in another solo event, finishing second in the boys high jump at 1.73 meters.
Gilliatt raced to second-place in the girls 400-meter dash (1:00.08) and Keiser ranked second in the 800-meter dash (2:23.19).
The Washington boys added a second boys javelin qualifier from the Hendrix household as Nolan Hendrix placed third in the district at 51.53 meters.
“The big quote from the javelin area was, ‘those Hendrix brothers can throw,’” Olszowka said. “They both had big days going over 50 meters with a 1-3 finish, setting themselves up for the possibility of a brothers weekend at the state championships.”
Connor Peterson ran to third place in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.55.
Von Behren placed third in the girls 400-meter dash in 1:00.22.
Stahl ranked third in the boys 300-meter hurdles in 41.65.
Annelise Obermark finished in a three-way tie for third place in the girls high jump at 1.46 meters and advanced on the tiebreaker criteria.
Luttrell advanced in the boys 800-meter run, finishing fourth in 2:03.55.
Guevara set a new school record in the girls javelin at 35.27 meters, but ranked fifth in the district and will not advance. She likewise placed fifth in the shot put at 10.18 meters.
Von Behren finished fifth in the girls 800-meter run at 2:29.73.
Stahl ranked fifth in the boys 110-meter hurdles in 16.31.
Peterson placed sixth in the boys 200-meter dash in 24.32.
Dylan Bartlett performed the triple jump with the sixth-best distance of 12.19 meters.
Abbigail Grafrath ranked sixth in the girls shot put at 10.15 meters.
The top four athletes in each event at Saturday’s sectional meet will advance to the Class 4 state championships May 26-27 in Jefferson City.