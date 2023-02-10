The Washington swimming Lady Jays finished squarely in the middle Monday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Wentzville Liberty tallied 144 points to claim victory in the tri-meet among GAC Central rivals. Washington scored 97 points and Ft. Zumwalt East scored 69.
Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland reported the team’s top finishers included Zoey Ziegler, Ellie Williams, Maddie Henderson and Ava Kauffeld in the 400 freestyle relay, Ziegler in the 100 freestyle and Dayton Griesheimer in both the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke.
Reported personal records included Lexi Perriman in the 100 butterfly (1:40.64) and Mia Mahon in the 500 freestyle (6:30.7).
Moreland also said Emma Braun had a new season best time in the 200 freestyle (3:05.75).
Complete results and times were not available.
Washington has a final regular season meet Tuesday at the Rec-Plex against Ft. Zumwalt North, starting at 3:30 p.m.