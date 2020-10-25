Winner takes all.
The GAC Central volleyball conference championship came down to a matchup of the top two teams Tuesday. Ft. Zumwalt South (10-5, 8-2) clinched the title by winning at home against Washington (13-12-1, 7-3) in four sets, 19-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-14.
Washington then wrapped up the regular season Thursday, winning at Francis Howell Central (6-10-2) in a four-set nonleague match, 24-26, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17.
Zumwalt South
The Lady Jays finished second in the conference, 1.5 games ahead of Francis Howell North (5-4).
“We lost to a talented Fort Zumwalt South team,” Washington Head Coach Lindsay Meyer said. “They are a very dynamic team and extended a lot of rallies. It was a fun game, and a tough battle, but in the end we came up a little short.”
Sophie Howell topped the list of kills for Washington with eight.
Emma Duncan and Abby Redd recorded six kills apiece.
Hallie Giesike made four kills, Madi Ridder three, Jackie Oetterer two and Claire Strubberg one.
Ridder knocked down seven blocks. Redd blocked four. Oetterer, Strubberg and Howell recorded two blocks apiece. Duncan and Giesike both blocked one.
Oetterer passed out 23 assists. Giesike made five assists. Josie Collier and Josie Obermark both finished with one assist.
Collier and Nieder tied for the team lead in digs with 22 apiece.
Others with digs included Obermark (11), Oetterer (seven), Jessie Tovo (seven), Giesike (four), Howell (four), Duncan (three), Redd (one) and Strubberg (one).
The Lady Jays finished out the regular season Thursday at Francis Howell Central.
Howell Central
“It was a team effort to get the win,” Meyer said. “We played consistently and limited our errors. Our defense and serve receive was very good. Morgran Gratza led our defense with 52 digs. Offensively our outsides, Sophie Howell and Emma Duncan, got a lot of kills. Combined they had 28 of our kills. I’m proud of the girls and glad we ended the season with a win.”
Complete stats from the contest were not available at print deadline.
Washington next plays at St. Francis Borgia Regional Tuesday at 5 p.m. in the Class 5 District 2 semifinals.