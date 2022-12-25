Ft. Zumwalt South gained the edge in a late 2022 GAC Central swimming tri-meet Wednesday.
The Lady Bulldogs scored 123 points to win a three-team meet Tuesday at the St. Peters Rec-Plex. Washington was second with 118 points. Holt scored 67 and took third.
The Lady Jays placed first in six races.
Zoey Ziegler, Ava Kauffeld, Maddie Henderson and Elizabeth Williams won the 200 medley relay in 2:07.21.
All four also won an individual race.
Williams was first in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.03.
Henderson won the 500 freestyle in 6:45.32.
Ziegler took the 100 backstroke in 1:11.47.
Kauffeld won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.53.
Mia Mahon bested the field in the 200 freestyle with a time of 2:30.15.
Ziegler was a runner-up in the 200 individual medley (2:40.97).
Williams ranked second in the 50 freestyle (28.7).
Kauffeld finished second in the 100 butterfly (1:08.34).
Kinsey Kamper made it a 1-2 sweep for the Lady Jays in the 100 freestyle, finishing only behind Williams in 1:09.
Dayton Griesheimer gave Washington another sweep of the top two places in the 100 backstroke, following Ziegler’s win with a runner-up time of 1:12.83.
Williams, Henderson, Ziegler and Kauffeld ended the meet with a second-place finish in the 400 freestyle relay in 4:19.14.
Washington has a final swim in 2022 at Ft. Zumwalt West’s Jaguar Invitational, also at the Rec-Plex, Dec. 29 at 11 a.m.