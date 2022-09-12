With four runners in the top 10 Tuesday, the Washington cross country Lady Jays assured themselves of a runner-up finish at the Sullivan Invitational.
Washington scored 45 points to place second in the girls race, which was won by Lutheran South with a score of 45. Other teams included Blair Oaks (65) and Sullivan (91).
In the boys race, Washington ranked fourth with 82 points. Lutheran South was again the team champion with 38 points, followed by Blair Oaks (60), Sullivan (61) and Bourbon (116).
Individual winners were Lutheran South senior Adam Snoke (16:28.48) and Sullivan senior Emily Willman (20:15.82).
Junior Logan Luttrell had the top finish for Washington runners at the event, ranking fourth in the boys race in 18:00.05.
The Lady Jays were led by senior Leah Wheeler, who ranked sixth in 22:42.8.
Also ranking in the top 10 for Washington girls were sophomore Presley Kiser (seventh, 23:12.33), sophomore Isabella Von Behren (eighth, 23:55.66) and junior Kendra Bliss (10th, 23.58.88).
Annelise Obermark (14th, 25:00.17), Lindsey Mueller (16th, 25:09.33), Mia Mahon (22nd, 26:38.88), Zoey Ziegler (23rd, 26:54.49), Sydnee Winchester (24th, 27:04.52), Ava Staples (28th, 27:54.95) and Callie Russo (30th, 28:42.11) also recorded times for the Lady Jays in the race.
Washington’s second boys runner to finish was freshman Steven Broadbent, who ranked 12th in 20:56.28.
Cirdan McNamee (18th, 21:37.37), Tristen Koehmstedt (10th, 23:58.43), Teaguen Riley (31st, 25:01.32) and Colton McElhone (33rd, 25:15.22) rounded things our for Washington.
Washington runners will compete again Saturday at the Forest Park Cross Country Festival.