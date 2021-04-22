Both Washington teams were among the top half of the field Saturday in a 12-team showdown at the Cape Invitational.
Washington’s Lady Jays placed fourth in the girls standings with 101 points. The Washington boys recorded 74.7 points to finish fifth.
Lafayette won the boys competition with 156.7 points. Eureka won on the girls side with 152 points. The host team, Cape Girardeau Central, was the meet runner-up for both the boys (124) and girls (125).
Washington had a total of six event winners at the meet — four in the boys competition and two in the girls.
The Blue Jays won two different boys sprinting events as Timmy Boehlein placed first in the 200-meter dash (22.96) and Conner Maher aced the 400-meter dash (51.97).
Washington gained two more victories in the boys throwing events as Isaac Burr (13.06 meters) took first in the shot put and Clyde Hendrix (46.95 meters) in the javelin.
Morgan Gratza won two events for the Lady Jays, taking first in the 100-meter high hurdles (16.33 meters) and the high jump (1.55 meters).
Heights and distances for the meet were both scored in meters as MSHSAA transitions to the metric system this season.
Also finishing in the top five for Washington were:
• Mia Reed — second in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:17.73) and third in the 800-meter run (2:24.84);
• Ella Kroeter — second in the girls pole vault (2.90);
• Emma Duncan — third in the girls 400-meter dash (1:06.22);
• Kaleb Burr — third in the boys shot put (12.55);
• Julia Donnelly, Duncan, Lilly Nix and Lindsay Sprung — second in the girls 3,200-meter relay (10:47.19);
• Ethan Bliss, Maher, Hayden Thiemann and Adyn Kleinheider — third in the boys 1,600-meter relay (3:40.86);
• Thiemann — fourth in the boys 110-meter hurdles (17.97) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (46.03);
• Donnelly — fourth in the girls 1,600-meter run (5:29.69) and fourth in the 3,200-meter run (12:12.11);
• Kelsee Crego — fourth in the 100-meter hurdles (17.3) and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles (55.34);
• Duncan, Crego, Kroeter and Sprung — fourth in the girls 800-meter relay (1:59.22);
• Crego, Duncan, Gratza and Reed — fourth in the girls 1,600-meter relay (4:33.32);
• Bliss — fifth in the boys 1,600-meter run (4:56.9);
• Gratza — fifth in the girls javelin (27.45); and
• Kaitlyn Frankenberg — fifth in the girls discus (26.08).
Washington is next scheduled to host the annual Nix Relays Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.