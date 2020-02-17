The Lady Jays had a chance in the finals of every race.
Washington advanced 19 entries in 11 events to the final day of Gateway Athletic Conference North Central Championships, held Tuesday and Wednesday, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
The Lady Jays swam well enough in the preliminary rounds Tuesday to have at least one swimmer in the championship heat of all 11 races. Washington did not participate in the diving portion.
Wentzville Liberty won the GAC North Central division with 495 team points. Washington placed fifth with a total of 261.
“We took fifth place, almost fourth,” Washington Head Coach Lane Page said. “All of the girls improved. Very satisfying results.”
Other team scores included Ft. Zumwalt East (336), Ft. Zumwalt North (319), Ft. Zumwalt South (272), St. Charles West (125) and St. Charles (120).
Aubrie Moreland’s performance in the 100 freestyle was Washington’s best finish of the meet. She placed second in the event with a time of 56.92.
Moreland additionally placed third in the 200 freestyle (2:05.49) and was part of a pair of fourth-place finishes in the 200 medley relay (2:12.01) and the 200 freestyle relay (1:53.56).
In both relay races, Moreland teamed with Abby Loesing, Kinsey Kamper and Jenna Loepker.
Loesing garnered a third-place finish in the 50 freestyle in 26.95 and finished seventh in the 100 breaststroke in 1:21.83.
The 400 freestyle relay team of Loepker, Mikala Brune, Clairese Kluba and Ellie Williams finished fourth in 4:30.37.
Kluba and Kamper both made the championship heat in the 100 backstroke where Kluba finished fourth in 1:13.2 and Kamper placed fifth in 1:13.64.
Kluba also took seventh in the 200 individual medley in 2:48.14.
Brune swam to sixth place in the 500 freestyle (6:48.5) and seventh in the 100 butterfly (1:14.95).
Washington swimmers in the consolation heats included:
• Bella Hartung — ninth in 200 individual medley (2:54.77) and ninth in 100 backstroke (1:16.17);
• Kamper — ninth in 100 butterfly (1:19.59);
• Williams — 10th in 200 individual medley (2:55.28) and 11th in 100 breaststroke (1:27.9);
• Loepker — 15th in 100 butterfly (1:31.2); and
• Caroline Miller — 15th in 500 freestyle (8:00.93).
The last swim of the season takes place Feb. 20-21 at the MSHSAA Class 1 Swimming and Diving Championships, located back at the St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Class 1 preliminary races begin Thursday afternoon, Feb. 20, at 12:30 p.m.