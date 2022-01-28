Four new school records were set for the Washington aquatic Lady Jays Saturday.
The Lady Jays finished eighth in the MICDS girls swimming invitational with 114 team points.
The team set new school best marks in two races while sophomore Ava Kauffeld bettered her previous school records in the 100 breaststroke and 200 individual medley.
Cor Jesu won the event with 403 team points.
Other team scores included MICDS (367), St. Joseph’s Academy (344), Webster Groves (250), Lindbergh (206), Villa Duchesne (173), Visitation (153), St. Francis Borgia Regional (107), St. Charles (48) and Incarnate Word (34).
“The meet was a wonderful measure of where we are in the season and where we need to focus our efforts to meet our goals,” Washington Head Coach Tracy Moreland said. “It was also our first chance to cheer on our crosstown sisters at Borgia. Both teams are about the same size and equally talented, which makes for exciting races.”
The 200 medley relay team of Kauffeld, Zoey Ziegler, Ellie Williams and Maddie Henderson set a new program best in 2:02.24, finishing seventh.
The new school records continued as the same group of four placed eighth in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:50.37.
Kauffeld placed second in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.02) and third in the 200 individual medley (2:22.05).
The 400 freestyle relay team finished ninth in 5:04.26.
Ziegler placed ninth in the 100 backstroke (1:06.06) and 15th in the 50 freestyle (26.97).
Henderson finished 13th in the 100 butterfly (1:13.87) and 15th in the 500 freestyle (1:50.37).
“I was so proud of our team and all they achieved this weekend,” Moreland said. “This team is such a determined group of ladies. I can’t wait to see what they accomplish next.”
The Lady Jays are back in the pool Tuesday for a dual meet at St. Charles West, starting at 3:30 p.m.